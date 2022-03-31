Spotlight on USDJPY. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY Chart, we can see its climb from 121 on the 25th of March to the 123.3 range, retracting to 121.4 temporarily and consolidating and then rallying well into the 124 range, managing also to temporarily reach as high as 125. Since then, it experienced a retraction down to the 123 as it where it formed temporary support. Early on yesterday’s session, it couldn’t hold onto the 123 and we saw its breakdown, falling into the 122 range and finding support around the 121.5 range. It was last found trading at the 121.7 range having the closest support 121.5 range and closest overhead resistance at the 123 level.
Today we can expect to move close to 121.5 and possibly below its support level as the short-term momentum appears to be temporarily negative.
However, if it does manage to hold at the current level, then a move towards the 123 overhead resistance can be expected.
