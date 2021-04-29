USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY we wrote: holding above 108.00 should be positive targeting 108.35/40 then strong resistance at 108.90/109.05.
Perfect call! We shot higher from 108.05 to 108.90/109.05 & topped exactly here. Shorts already offered a 50 pips profit.
EURJPY beat resistance at 130.60/70 to target strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 131.85.
CADJPY beat strong resistance at 8690/8710 hitting targets of 8755/60 & 8800/10. We topped at the early April high at 8830. Double top sell signal here?
Daily analysis
USDJPY held 5 pips above 108.00 & shot higher to strong resistance at 108.90/109.05as predicted. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 109.20. A break higher targets 109.60/70.
Shorts at strong resistance at 108.90/109.05 target 108.60, 108.40/35 (hit), perhaps as far as strong support at 108.25/15. Longs need stops below 180.00.
EURJPY tests strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60. Shorts need stops above 131.85 ( we are still holding below here as I write this morning). A break higher targets 1.3215/20 & 132.40/50.
Shorts at 131.40/60 target support at 131.10/130.90 for profit-taking. Longs need stops below 130.75. Further losses meet strong support at 130.50/40. Longs need stops below 130.25.
CADJPY risks the formation of a double top sell signal at 8830. Shorts need stops above 8845. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 8860/65, 8920/25 & 8940/45.
Shorts at at 8830 target 8800/8790 with first support at 8770/60. Best support at8715/8695. Longs need stops below 8675.
