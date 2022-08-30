AUDUSD lower to the next target of 6865/55 but a strong bounce from 6838 unexpectedly reached 6926. This only serves to emphasise the sideways trend, with a more positive hammer candle yesterday.

NZDUSD collapsed from resistance at 6215/25 hitting my next target of 6110/00 with a low for the day exactly here.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD strong resistance at 6910/30. Shorts need stops above 6950.

Shorts at 6910/30 target 6865/55 & 6800/6780 this week. If we continue lower look for 6730/20 & even the July low at 6690/80.

NZDUSD shorts at first resistance at 6225/35 worked on the slide to 6160/50 & 6110/00. Further losses this week (are likely &) retest the July low at 6070/60.

A high for the day exactly at first resistance at 6160/70, although first resistance is higher at 6180/6200 today. Shorts need stops above 6210. Strong resistance at 6240/50. Shorts need stops above 6265.

USDJPY beat minor resistance at last week's high of 137.60/70 to target 137.95 & 138.25/35, before reaching 139.00.

EURJPY remains in a sideways short term trend.

NZDJPY a low for the day exactly at first support at 8450/30 every day last week & this week!!

USDJPY meets key resistance at the July high of 139.20/40. Now we see if there is a double top in severely overbought conditions for a sell signal. Shorts need stops above 139.65. A break higher is a buy signal in the longer term bull trend initially targeting 140.60/80.

Minor support at 138.30/20 & again at 137.80/70.

EURJPY shot higher to 138.97. First resistance at 138.90/139.10. Shorts need stops above 139.30. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 140.40/50, perhaps as far as 140.85/95.

First support at 138.00/137.80. Longs need stops below 137.55.

NZDJPY first support yet again at 8450/30. Keep scalping it until it breaks! Longs need stops below 8400. A break lower targets 8340/30.

Longs at 8450/40 worked perfectly on the bounce to my targets of 8480/8500 & 8550. A high for the day exactly here. Further gains look likely towards 8610/20 with resistance at 8630/50.