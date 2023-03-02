Share:

AUDUSD did reach resistance at 6760/70 & after I dropped the level by 10 pips yesterday, we hit 6783, but we did therefore see a high for the day as predicted. Shorts need stops above 6800.

Shorts can target 6730/25, but I think we are entering a short term sideways pattern so the downside may be limited for the rest of this week at least. It may even be worth trying a long here with stop below 6695.

A break below 6695 is a sell signal targeting 6665/60, perhaps as far as 6630/20.

Longs at 6730/25 can target 6780/90. A high for the day is possible here. Shorts need stops above 6815. A break above 6815 targets 6840/45.

NZDUSD shorts at first resistance at 6190/6200 did not work so well as we did not reach my target of 6150/40 for some profit taking. We then broke higher to 6275.

The pattern is confusing. I would wait to see if we dip to a buying opportunity at 6195/85. Longs need stops below 6170. Targets are 6220, 6240 & 6265.

CADJPY if you managed to hold the short at 100.55/65, the pair collapsed to my target of 100.00/9990, reaching 9970.

Longs at 9970 are working on the bounce from 9946 as we look for 100.40 & 100.60 for profit taking.

I expect good support at 9970/50 again today. Try longs with stop below 9930.

Resistance at 100.60/80. Shorts need stops above 101.00. A break higher sees 100.70/60 act as support to target 101.25/35 & 102.00.

USDJPY I made an error in revising support at higher yesterday as we made a low for the day at my original level of 135.50/30. Today I expect strong resistance at 136.65/85 & again we need stops above 137.10. A break higher is a buy signal for this week targeting 138.00/20.

Targets for shorts are 136.20/10 & 135.70/60.

I am happy we did not trade EURJPY this week. Very volatile & unpredictable. Today we should have strong support at 144.20/00 if we reverse again. Longs need stops below 143.80.

Targets are 144.70 & 145.00, perhaps as far as this week's high at 145.35/45. A break above 145.50 can target 146.00/10.

NZDJPY finally beat resistance at 8450/80 for a buy signal. So we should have a buying opportunity at 8470/50. Longs need stops below 8430.



Targets are 8500 & 8525 then 8565 & 8590.

EURUSD did bounce again to 1.0650/70, so it was worth the wait yesterday.

However we have 2 bullish engulfing candles over the past 3 days after yesterday's close. This makes shorts too risky now. A break above 1.0690 can target 1.0725/30, perhaps as far as 1.0770/80.

In theory we should be looking for buying opportunities on weakness after these bullish candles but right now I cannot identify a level reliable enough to take the risk so I must wait.

USDCAD made a low for the day exactly at 1.3590/70 so to maintain a buy signal targeting 1.3700.

Longs at 1.3590/70 if we retest today, stop below 1.3550.

Dollar Index made a low for the day exactly at strong support at 104.30/20 & saw a nice bounce. If the support is retested, longs need stops below 104.00.

A break lower targets strong support at 103.70/50.

A break above 104.80 is more positive for today. Obviously bulls need a break above this week's high at 105.32 for the next buy signal.

EURCAD is establishing a sideways trend from support at 1.4230/10 up to resistance at the January high at 1.4620/40.

All we can do is try to trade this range while we wait for a breakout.

GBPUSD made a high for the day just 2 pips from my resistance at 1.2090/1.2110. If you managed to short before prices reversed, we collapsed, making a low for the day just 3 pips above strong support at 1.1960/40.

So this level remains key to direction on the downside. A bounce from here can target 1.2030/40, perhaps as far as 1.2070/1.2090 for profit taking on longs.

Bulls need a break above the 2 week high at 1.2140/47 for a buy signal.

Strong support again at 1.1960/40. Longs need stops below 1.1910. A break below 1.1910 is a sell signal for this week targeting 1.1865/55, perhaps as far as 1.1810/00.