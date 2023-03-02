AUDUSD did reach resistance at 6760/70 & after I dropped the level by 10 pips yesterday, we hit 6783, but we did therefore see a high for the day as predicted. Shorts need stops above 6800.
Shorts can target 6730/25, but I think we are entering a short term sideways pattern so the downside may be limited for the rest of this week at least. It may even be worth trying a long here with stop below 6695.
A break below 6695 is a sell signal targeting 6665/60, perhaps as far as 6630/20.
Longs at 6730/25 can target 6780/90. A high for the day is possible here. Shorts need stops above 6815. A break above 6815 targets 6840/45.
NZDUSD shorts at first resistance at 6190/6200 did not work so well as we did not reach my target of 6150/40 for some profit taking. We then broke higher to 6275.
The pattern is confusing. I would wait to see if we dip to a buying opportunity at 6195/85. Longs need stops below 6170. Targets are 6220, 6240 & 6265.
CADJPY if you managed to hold the short at 100.55/65, the pair collapsed to my target of 100.00/9990, reaching 9970.
Longs at 9970 are working on the bounce from 9946 as we look for 100.40 & 100.60 for profit taking.
I expect good support at 9970/50 again today. Try longs with stop below 9930.
Resistance at 100.60/80. Shorts need stops above 101.00. A break higher sees 100.70/60 act as support to target 101.25/35 & 102.00.
USDJPY I made an error in revising support at higher yesterday as we made a low for the day at my original level of 135.50/30. Today I expect strong resistance at 136.65/85 & again we need stops above 137.10. A break higher is a buy signal for this week targeting 138.00/20.
Targets for shorts are 136.20/10 & 135.70/60.
I am happy we did not trade EURJPY this week. Very volatile & unpredictable. Today we should have strong support at 144.20/00 if we reverse again. Longs need stops below 143.80.
Targets are 144.70 & 145.00, perhaps as far as this week's high at 145.35/45. A break above 145.50 can target 146.00/10.
NZDJPY finally beat resistance at 8450/80 for a buy signal. So we should have a buying opportunity at 8470/50. Longs need stops below 8430.
Targets are 8500 & 8525 then 8565 & 8590.
EURUSD did bounce again to 1.0650/70, so it was worth the wait yesterday.
However we have 2 bullish engulfing candles over the past 3 days after yesterday's close. This makes shorts too risky now. A break above 1.0690 can target 1.0725/30, perhaps as far as 1.0770/80.
In theory we should be looking for buying opportunities on weakness after these bullish candles but right now I cannot identify a level reliable enough to take the risk so I must wait.
USDCAD made a low for the day exactly at 1.3590/70 so to maintain a buy signal targeting 1.3700.
Longs at 1.3590/70 if we retest today, stop below 1.3550.
Dollar Index made a low for the day exactly at strong support at 104.30/20 & saw a nice bounce. If the support is retested, longs need stops below 104.00.
A break lower targets strong support at 103.70/50.
A break above 104.80 is more positive for today. Obviously bulls need a break above this week's high at 105.32 for the next buy signal.
EURCAD is establishing a sideways trend from support at 1.4230/10 up to resistance at the January high at 1.4620/40.
All we can do is try to trade this range while we wait for a breakout.
GBPUSD made a high for the day just 2 pips from my resistance at 1.2090/1.2110. If you managed to short before prices reversed, we collapsed, making a low for the day just 3 pips above strong support at 1.1960/40.
So this level remains key to direction on the downside. A bounce from here can target 1.2030/40, perhaps as far as 1.2070/1.2090 for profit taking on longs.
Bulls need a break above the 2 week high at 1.2140/47 for a buy signal.
Strong support again at 1.1960/40. Longs need stops below 1.1910. A break below 1.1910 is a sell signal for this week targeting 1.1865/55, perhaps as far as 1.1810/00.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0650 after EU inflation
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0650 on Thursday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation edged lower to 8.5% in February. Although this reading came in above the market expectation of 8.2%, it failed to help the Euro find demand.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 on Brexit anxiety, firmer yields
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2000 in the European morning. Challenges to the Brexit deal and risk-off flows are weighing on the pair. The US Dollar is tracking the US Treasury bond yields higher amid hawkish Fed expectations, ahead of US mid-tier data.
Gold remains depressed near $1,830 area amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and stalls this week's recovery move from the $1,805-$1,804 region, or its lowest level since December 23.
How will Chainlink price react to dev platform that links Amazon Web Services, Meta to web3 apps
Chainlink’s new developer platform is set to introduce traditional cloud software like Amazon Web Services and Meta to web3 applications. The new platform could drive the Ethereum-killer altcoin’s utility and adoption higher.
Up go the yields, down go equities
Hotter-than-expected inflation data pushes the European yields higher. The higher yields support recovery in the euro, but not the European stock valuations.