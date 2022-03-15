AUDJPY meets selling pressure on the retest of the 2021 high at 8625/42 so we do have a potential rare triple top starting to form. Obviously, a break above 8660 would be a significant buy signal. If you are short now, targets are 8490/80 then strong support at 8430/10. A low for the day is likely, for scalpers looking for a short-term bounce to 8475/85. A break below 8400 is a sell signal initially targeting 8370 then strong support at 8320/10.

USDJPY rockets 200 pips after my buy signal as we reach minor resistance at 118.10/20. We are overbought in all time frames & we are close to the 2016/17 high at 118.60/66. I am not sure I am ready to try shorts just yet but if you have bagged 200 pips it is time for profit-taking. Then wait for the next signal. Obviously, a break above 118.80 would be a buy signal if sustained.

NZDJPY hit my next target of 8010/20 in the 7 week bull trend. Above 8030 look for 8085/95.