AUDJPY meets selling pressure on the retest of the 2021 high at 8625/42 so we do have a potential rare triple top starting to form. Obviously, a break above 8660 would be a significant buy signal. If you are short now, targets are 8490/80 then strong support at 8430/10. A low for the day is likely, for scalpers looking for a short-term bounce to 8475/85. A break below 8400 is a sell signal initially targeting 8370 then strong support at 8320/10.
USDJPY rockets 200 pips after my buy signal as we reach minor resistance at 118.10/20. We are overbought in all time frames & we are close to the 2016/17 high at 118.60/66. I am not sure I am ready to try shorts just yet but if you have bagged 200 pips it is time for profit-taking. Then wait for the next signal. Obviously, a break above 118.80 would be a buy signal if sustained.
NZDJPY hit my next target of 8010/20 in the 7 week bull trend. Above 8030 look for 8085/95.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD bulls brace an upside after a pullback near 0.6820
The NZD/USD is inching higher after hitting a low of 0.6767 as the demand for the risk-sensitive assets have jumped sharply. The major has printed a fresh weekly high at 0.6844 and is expected to continue its strength going forward.
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.