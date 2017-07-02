USD/JPY 1H Chart: Descending Triangle

Comment: The US Dollar has formed a short term descending triangle against the Japanese Yen in the borders of a medium term descending channel pattern. Most recently the currency exchange rate has once more bounced off the lower trend line of the triangle pattern. It seems that a breakout is about to occur soon. As on a larger scale the currency pair is in a decline, the hypothesis is that the breakout will occur to the downside. In the meantime, SWFX market sentiment indicates that the pair is closing in to being overbought, as 62% of trader open positions are long. Meanwhile, the pair is also heavily affected by the Fibonacci retracement levels, which are measured by connecting 2016 high and low levels.

EUR/SEK 1H Chart: Broadening Ascending Wedge

Comment: The common European currency is trading in a short term broadening ascending wedge against the Swedish Krona. In the meantime, on a medium scale the pair is in a descending channel, and the wedge is a representation of the pair’s rebound from the lower trend line of the channel. Most recently the currency exchange rate found support in the wedge’s lower trend line near the 9.47 mark. Due to that reason the Euro is set to gain against the Krona. However, the currency pair is set to struggle with the resistance put up by the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at 9.4837 level. The retracement levels on this pair are measured by connecting last year’s high and low levels.

