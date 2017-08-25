USD/JPY: 108.00 or 111.00?

USD/JPY Current price: 109.72

The USD/JPY pair pressures its weekly high of 109.81 ahead of Wall Street's opening and upcoming central bankers' speeches holding on to gains, despite the mixed US Durable Goods Orders report, backed by a steady, but still modest, recovery in Treasury yields. US Durable Goods Orders fell by more than expected in July, down by 6.8%, although the core reading, excluding transportation, came in at 0.5%, slightly above the 0.4% expected. As for yields, the 10-year note benchmark stands at 2.20% from previous 2.17%. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is right below its 100 SMA, while technical indicators aim modestly higher above their mid-lines, but without momentum. Above the mentioned weekly high, the pair can extend its advance up to 110.30/40 should the dollar benefit from Yellen's words, while above it, the pair can near the 111.00 mark. Below 109.30 the immediate support, the pair has room to extend its decline towards 108.80, with a break below this last opening doors for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 109.30 108.80 108.45

Resistance levels: 110.00 110.40 110.90

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY