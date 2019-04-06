USD/JPY Current price: 107.96
- Dollar maintaining the sour tone amid mounting speculation of a rate cut.
- Speculative interest waiting for Williams and Powell speeches later today.
The American dollar remains under pressure after worse-than-expected US data indicating slowing manufacturing activity and comments from Fed's Bullard, opening doors for a rate cut. The USD/JPY pair fell to 107.83, as US Treasury yields also collapsed, on the back of persistent uncertainty and tensions about global trade. The pair bounced alongside yields, which anyway remain depressed and at levels last seen almost two years ago. Equities, on the other hand, are doing a bit better, with Wall Street closing anyway in the red but well above intraday lows, as rate cut talks provided support. Asian shares fell, but European ones hold onto the green, pushing US futures higher.
In the data front, Japan released May Monetary Base, which rose by 3.6% YoY, better than the 3.2% expected. Later today, the focus will be on Fed's Williams and Fed's Chair Powell, both scheduled to speak in different events. The US calendar will include the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for May, and April Factory Orders.
The USD/JPY pair is bearish short-term, hovering around the 108.00 figure after reaching a daily high of 108.17, a result of broad dollar's weakness. The 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope, accelerating below the larger ones and currently at around 108.60, providing a dynamic resistance. Technical indicators have recovered just modestly from extreme readings, but quickly resumed their declines, steady at oversold levels. A break of the daily low should open doors for a steeper decline with the market now eyeing 107.50, the lowest level since the January flash crash.
Support levels: 107.85 107.50 107.10
Resistance levels: 108.20 108.60 109.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
