The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 76.32 levels and traded in the range of 76.28-76.71 with an upside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.59. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.4359. The USDINR pair rose because the US dollar rose against other major currencies after US inflation data for February, showed the largest annual increase since January 1982. This led market participants to expect an interest hike by the Fed at its policy meeting on Wednesday, which weighed on sentiment for riskier assets, including the rupee.
The USDINR pair also rose because of persistent dollar purchases by a large state-owned bank on behalf of a large domestic company for overseas outflows. Moreover, some banks continued to purchase dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies. Risk appetite among investors remained weak worldwide as talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers yielded no results.
The latest UK GDP figures showed that the economy grew at a better-than-expected rate of 0.8% in January, after falling by 0.2% in December. Goldman Sachs downgraded their forecasts for U.S. economic growth for this year, reckoning that spikes in oil and other commodities since Russia's invasion of Ukraine will hurt spending. Russia's war in Ukraine could reduce Germany's 2022 economic expansion by 2 percentage points, more than halving the growth rate for this year, according to a study published by the IAB labour market research institute.
