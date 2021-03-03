After last week's sharp rally, this week USDINR spot remained broadly weaker as market risk appetite dynamics improved. The hopes of a strong economic rebound with the ongoing Covid vaccine rollouts kept the optimism alive in traders. However, forex traders still face road bumps ahead of this week's Fed Powell's speech. Still, it's fair to say that the bulls or the bears neither have a total grip on the USD/INR as recent US economic data suggest they are presently directionless. But somewhere USD/INR bears seem to have the upper hand on macros presenting US yields easing and rowing back into consolidation.

The Fed chairman will speak about the US economy at a virtual Wall Street Journal event on Thursday. Traders will be watching to see if he addresses the rise in Treasury yields, and specifically the more recent increase in inflation-adjusted yields . In our view, the Fed is rightly more concerned about the speed of the move rather than the move higher in yields. The comments should help to dampen volatility in the bond market and the US dollar's upward momentum in the near-term. Locally, the risk appetite is favourable and there are IPO's lined up in coming sessions which will keep weighing on USDINR spot. If interest rates start moving higher and quicker than expected, then only there's a chance that there might be a more significant rally in USDINR spot.

Technically, as seen in the daily chart, USDINR Spot after hitting more than two months high of 73.7750 made a reversal as profit booking pressure was observed at higher levels. It is currently hovering near the crucial support zone of 72.80 (61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level) and 72.70 (Bollinger band's medium level) and a fall below 72.70 will push prices towards 72.50. Hopes of FII inflows and subdued US dollar may exert pressure on USDINR pair but RBI intervention is also to be watched out in coming days. So, if it consistently trade below 72.50 then doors will be open for 72.25-72.15. On upside, strong resistance is located at 73.25 (Bollinger band upper level) and then at 73.50-73.65/73.75.

The support zone of 72.70-72.75 is very crucial and we may have to look out for RBI intervention, only a break of 72.70 will push the price towards 72.50, meanwhile 73.50 will act as a strong resistance.