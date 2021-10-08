The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 75.01 levels and traded in the range of 74.92-75.16 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.99 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.9940. The Indian rupee traded higher but recovered some losses against the dollar and became steady in the later session, because sentiment for the Indian currency improved after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the MPC has decided to maintain the accommodative policy stance.
The MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the eighth straight meeting, in line with market expectations. The central bank also retained the country's GDP growth projection at 9.5% for 2021-22(Apr-Mar). The Indian currency also got support from a rise in domestic benchmark equity indices. All eyes are now on the key non-farm payrolls data in the US, scheduled for release later today, which could provide additional cues on the timing of the US Federal Reserve's next moves on tapering its massive monthly asset purchases. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract dropped to 4.46% as against 4.47% of the previous close.
Activity in China's services sector returned to growth in September as a major COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Jiangsu receded, offering some support to a slowing economy. The Caixin/Markit services PMI rose to 53.4 from 46.7 in August, pulling away from the lowest level seen since the height of the pandemic last year.
