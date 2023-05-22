US Dollar Index shows positive uptrend as US debt limit negations are ready to resume

Markets can be volatile this week as US debt limit negations are ready to resume today. Then we have the EU PMI data tomorrow, followed by the RBNZ rate decision, FOMC meeting minutes and important UK CPI data on Wednesday. For now the USD remains strong, showing a clear uptrend on the hourly DXY chart where we track a bullish impulse that should resume after the current wave four set-back. Support is at 102.60/103 from where we will look higher, so at the same time other XXX/USD pairs can drop. We see kiwi forming an interesting recovery; a clear corrective rally after that shape leg down from May highs so I think that new sellers may show up this week, possibly after RBNZ rate decision.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers ahead of debt ceiling talks
EUR/USD is easing to test 1.0800 in the European morning. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid a risk-off market profile, as traders stay cautious ahead of another round of US debt-ceiling talks.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is seeing fresh selling interest, heading toward 1.2400 in European trading hours. The pair is struggling amid a US Dollar rebound, as the US debt ceiling uncertainty-led cautious risk tone revives the safe-haven demand for the Greenback.
Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or its lowest level since early April touched on Friday and kicks off the new week on a subdued note.
Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines
Solana (SOL), one of the largest smart contract competitors of the Ethereum network, witnessed a significant increase in the number of new addresses added in the month of May.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.