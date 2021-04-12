US Dollar Index
The dollar extends consolidation above 2 –1/2 week low after bears were sidelined by stronger than expected US producer price data that improved the mood.
Lower Treasury yields kept the greenback under pressure last week which resulted in the biggest weekly loss this year.
Larger uptrend from early January, driven by expectations for fast US economic recovery remains intact, with pullback from Mar 31 peak (93.45) seen so far as a healthy correction ahead of fresh push higher.
Near-term action found temporary footstep at 91.99 but the downside is expected to remain vulnerable while the action holds below 200DMA (92.35), although conflicting daily indicators lack clearer signals.
Lift above 200DMA would ease bearish pressure and allow for further gains towards next pivotal barrier at 92.54 (Fibo 38.2% of 93.45/91.99 pullback), break of which would generate initial reversal signal.
Caution on repeated (fourth consecutive) failure at 200DMA that would keep bears in play for renewed attack at pivotal 91.81 support (Fibo 38.2% of 89.15/93.45) loss of which would signal bearish continuation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his interview on Sunday expressed optimism that growth and hiring will gain pace in coming months, supported by recent upbeat economic data but reiterated that the Fed is not about to change its current monetary policy.
Investors focus on US inflation data due on Thursday, which would provide fresh signals.
Res: 92.35; 92.54; 92.61; 92.89
Sup: 92.15; 91.99; 91.81; 91.64
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.