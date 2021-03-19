US Dollar index

The dollar kept firm tone against the basket of major currencies on Friday, following previous day’s rebound that almost fully reversed Wednesday’s post-Fed fall.

Investors digested Fed’s dovish stance on decision to keep ultra-low rates but central bank’s pledge to press on with aggressive stimulus and projections for the strongest economic growth in nearly a four decades, improved the sentiment and lifted the greenback.

Fresh strengths pressure the upper boundary of two-week congestion after dips were contained in the zone of strong Fibo support (38.2% of 89.66/92.51 upleg) and formed a higher base at 91.30 zone, with subsequent bounce from this base signalling that the pullback from 92.51 (March 9 high) might be over.

Fresh bulls need close above 92 barrier (congestion top/Fibo 61.8% of 92.51/91.27 pullback) to confirm reversal.

The notion is supported by bullish daily studies and expectations for bullish weekly close and over a quarter percent gain over the week.

Today’s close (the second consecutive) above 10DMA (91.79) would confirm bullish near-term stance.

Res: 92.02; 92.21; 92.42; 92.51.
Sup: 91.79; 91.64; 91.42; 91.27.

USINDX

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19 and struggles with this level despite a drop in US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%. The dollar remains strong. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.

GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks. 

Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.

Ripple's South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments.

Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.

