The chart below shows the USD Index which has been in a downtrend since the 31st of March 2021. My last article on the USD Index was expecting a move lower on the dollar which played out. However, we have updated the count as the correction higher was the completion of wave iv.
The updated count has us in an expanded flat pattern looking for higher prices to come in the next few weeks as the correction plays out. The minimum level we should ideally be looking at 90.625 and a high of 90.884.
Once the correction is complete we can look for a continuation to the downside on the dollar targeting 87.300. We have seen commodity prices skyrocket due to increased demand and higher inflation. The Fed will not be able to keep interest rates near zero for long.
Key news event to look out for this week:
Friday 28th May 2021 - Core PCE Price Index month on month.
Res: 90.000; 90.625; 90.884
Sup: 89.542; 88.980; 88.750
None of the material published constitutes a trading recommendation of any particular security, portfolio of securities or investment strategy. This should not be taken as personal advice concerning nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, investment strategy or other matter. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
