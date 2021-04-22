US Dollar Index
The dollar is holding in a choppy range within daily cloud (spanned between 90.83 and 91.48) for the third consecutive day.
Larger bears from 93.45 (2021 high) are taking a breather above strong supports provided by 100DMA (91.00) and cloud base (90.83), before resuming the downtrend.
Daily moving averages are in bearish setup and negative momentum is rising that supports bearish scenario, along with Wednesday’s bearish candle with long upper shadow that points to strong upside rejection.
Bears need clear break below daily cloud to tighten grip for extension towards targets at 90.55 (Fibo 76.4% of 89.66/93.45) and 90.00 (psychological).
Daily cloud top (91.48) marks solid resistance, reinforced by converged 10/55DMA’s, which should keep the upside protected and maintain bearish bias.
Conversely, sustained break here would ease bearish pressure and generate initial basing signal.
The dollar’s action depends heavily on performance of the biggest components of the index: euro and Japanese yen, with focus on today’s key events: ECB policy meeting and US jobless claims, which would provide fresh direction signals.
Res: 91.30; 91.48; 91.58; 91.79.
Sup: 91.00; 90.83; 90.55; 90.00.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact
Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery
NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.