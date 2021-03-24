US DOLLAR INDEX
The dollar maintains firm tone and consolidating under new four-month high (92.59) posted today, in extension of Tuesday’s 0.63% advance.
Upbeat purchasing managers surveys from the EU and Britain showed that both economies accelerated last month had a minimal negative impact on dollar, inflated by concerns over a third wave of coronavirus in Europe, signals of potential US tax hike and rising tensions between the West and China that continue to hurt risk sentiment.
The greenback also benefits from expectations for acceleration of US economic growth on massive fiscal support and optimism over speeding vaccination.
Data from the US provide mixed signals for the dollar as durables fell significantly in February while Manufacturing PMI rose in March but missed expectations.
Two US top financial officials Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed chief Jerome Powell, in their testimonies in Congress, highlighted the fiscal support as a heart of recovery, while economic recovery depends on getting the pandemic under control with vaccination being critical point, but supplementary relief must be provided as long as unemployment remains high.
Despite brief probe above former high at 92.51 (Mar 9) bulls are expected to face headwinds from strong barriers at 92.63/65 (Fibo 61.8% of 94.78/89.15 / falling 200DMA).
Fading bullish momentum on daily chart after the indicator diverged from rising price action and overbought stochastic support the notion.
Dips are expected to provide better levels for re-entering bullish market, with 92.00 zone (trendline support, reinforced by rising 10DMA) expected to hold and keep bulls in play.
Caution on break here that may signal extended sideways mode.
Res: 92.65; 92.78; 93.17; 93.45
Sup: 92.33; 92.00; 91.60; 91.47
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.