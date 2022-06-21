EURUSD should remain in a sideways movement around 1.05 for the time being. Swings in both directions around this value were recently only short-lived, and the incoming date should remain volatile. A tenacious inflation should be countered by signs of an economic slowdown. Restricted Russian gas supplies to Europe represent an additional uncertainty factor. At present, we do not expect any serious impact on the economy from this side, but the situation could change. In our base scenario, we assume an economic slowdown in both the euro zone and the USA, which should dampen interest rate expectations in the second half of the year. The interest rate differential between the two economic areas should thus narrow somewhat, which argues for a weakening of the dollar.

JPY: Yield increases weaken yen

The significant rise in yields in the Eurozone, especially in the medium and longer range, triggered a strong strengthening movement of the euro against the yen. As a result, the yield differential widened in favor of the euro, because the Bank of Japan, for its part, is keeping 10-year yields at a level of around 0.2%. However, due to the Ukraine war and high inflation, we expect weaker economic data in the Eurozone in the coming months, which will cause yields on medium and long maturities to decline. In this environment, the yen should gradually strengthen somewhat against the euro. In the event that geopolitical risks worsen, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro at any time.

CHF: SNB ensures firmer franc

With its surprise 50 basis point hike in the key interest rate to -0.25%, the SNB ensured a firmer Swiss franc. This is intended to counteract the increased inflationary pressure in Switzerland. Given that the risks of inflationary pressure firming further are currently high, more interest rate steps by the SNB are possible. We therefore expect a further increase in the key interest rate by 25 basis points at each of the September and December meetings. We forecast the Swiss franc against the euro to remain at a stable exchange rate level of 1.02 for the time being. In the coming months, however, the exchange rate will also depend very much on the speed and extent to which the ECB raises the key rate. In the event that geopolitical risks come to a head, the franc could strengthen further against the euro at any time.

