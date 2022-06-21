EURUSD should remain in a sideways movement around 1.05 for the time being. Swings in both directions around this value were recently only short-lived, and the incoming date should remain volatile. A tenacious inflation should be countered by signs of an economic slowdown. Restricted Russian gas supplies to Europe represent an additional uncertainty factor. At present, we do not expect any serious impact on the economy from this side, but the situation could change. In our base scenario, we assume an economic slowdown in both the euro zone and the USA, which should dampen interest rate expectations in the second half of the year. The interest rate differential between the two economic areas should thus narrow somewhat, which argues for a weakening of the dollar.
JPY: Yield increases weaken yen
The significant rise in yields in the Eurozone, especially in the medium and longer range, triggered a strong strengthening movement of the euro against the yen. As a result, the yield differential widened in favor of the euro, because the Bank of Japan, for its part, is keeping 10-year yields at a level of around 0.2%. However, due to the Ukraine war and high inflation, we expect weaker economic data in the Eurozone in the coming months, which will cause yields on medium and long maturities to decline. In this environment, the yen should gradually strengthen somewhat against the euro. In the event that geopolitical risks worsen, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro at any time.
CHF: SNB ensures firmer franc
With its surprise 50 basis point hike in the key interest rate to -0.25%, the SNB ensured a firmer Swiss franc. This is intended to counteract the increased inflationary pressure in Switzerland. Given that the risks of inflationary pressure firming further are currently high, more interest rate steps by the SNB are possible. We therefore expect a further increase in the key interest rate by 25 basis points at each of the September and December meetings. We forecast the Swiss franc against the euro to remain at a stable exchange rate level of 1.02 for the time being. In the coming months, however, the exchange rate will also depend very much on the speed and extent to which the ECB raises the key rate. In the event that geopolitical risks come to a head, the franc could strengthen further against the euro at any time.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!