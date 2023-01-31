USD/JPY grinds resistance
The Japanese yen finds limited support from a rise in the December retail trade number. On the daily chart, last May’s low of 126.50 and the 20-day moving average (131.10) are compressing the price range and a breakout would dictate the next move in the medium-term. Intraday-wise, the pair is trying to hold on to its recent support above 129.10. A close above 131.10 would first send the greenback to the tip of a previously faded rebound at 132.80. On the downside, a breakout could trigger a bearish continuation.
XAG/USD tries to keep high ground
Silver awaits breakout as traders are eyeing the Fed's policy meeting. On the daily chart, the precious metal is still grinding the support-turned-resistance of 24.50 from last April. Last week’s recovery saw the topping candle ending with a long upper wick, which suggests rejection of levels above the psychological tag of 24.00. The choppy price action might have prompted buyers to take some chips off the table. 23.20 is the immediate support and its breach could cause a run to the next round number at 22.00.
US 30 seeks support
The Dow Jones 30 slips as the market awaits the Fed’s policy guidance. The rally came under pressure in the supply zone around 34100, right under the previous swing high of 34360. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling could drive the price action lower for the time being. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart is an encouraging sign and as sentiment is skewed to the recovery mode, the bulls are expected to buy the dip. 33650 is the first level to gauge the strength of follow-up interest with 33300 as a second layer.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as Fed raises policy rate by 25 bps
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300, eyes on Powell
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300 as US Dollar stays resilient after the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated its willingness to continue to hike rates. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold edges higher toward as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 in the American session. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD edge higher ahead of Powell's press conference.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.