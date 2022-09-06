USD/CHF tests resistance
The Swiss franc struggles as the Q2 GDP reading disappoints. The greenback has recouped all losses from its July sell-off and is testing the daily resistance at 0.9880. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling may limit the upward extension. As the RSI returns to the neutrality area, 0.9740 is the first support and 0.9660 the bulls’ second line of defence. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart shows improved sentiment and may attract more buying in case of a pullback. A bullish breakout would lead to the double top at 1.0050.
EUR/GBP grinds key resistance
Sterling finds support as Liz Truss is set to be Britain's next prime minister. As the pair came to July’s high at 0.8680, a bearish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the rally. Strong pressure has been building up following the indicator’s repeated overbought signals. 0.8570 is a key support to assess the underlying strength. Its breach would trigger a liquidation towards the origin of a previous breakout at 0.8500. However, a bounce could clear this year’s high at 0.8720, paving the way for a potential bullish run.
Dow Jones 30 struggles for support
The Dow Jones 30 slips as the Fed’s hike agenda may find comfort in a robust labour market. A quick bounce came to a halt at 32000 which indicates that the pessimistic mood still prevails. A bounce may only sustain itself if the bulls manage to push through the supply zone around 32000. Otherwise, traders may continue to see rebounds as opportunities to sell into strength. 31100 is the immediate support and its breach could send the index to 30550 near July’s lows, at the risk of putting an end to the summer recovery.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0000 as US dollar corrects ahead of ISM
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0000 in early European trading. Markets remain mixed amid China's stimulus optimism and persisting European energy crisis. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off higher yields, as the US ISM Services PMI is awaited.
USD/JPY jumps above 141.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is trading above 141.00, the highest level since 1998, as bulls track firmer Treasury yields. Stimulus hopes and stops triggered above 141.00 support the further upside, despite Japan's verbal intervention. US ISM PMI next of note.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.1600 amid Truss boost, weaker USD
GBP/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.1600 amid a broad US dollar pullback and cautious optimism. UK new PM Truss readies £130 billion energy plan while talks of BOE review also gain momentum. US ISM Services PMI eyed.
Gold pares intraday gains to one-week high, back below $1,720 level
Gold catches fresh bids on Tuesday and builds on last week's bounce from the $1,689-$1,688 area or the lowest level since July 21. The XAU/USD trims a part of its intraday gains to a one-week high and retreats below the $1,720 level during the early European session.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bear market bites back as Nord Stream shuts down any rally hopes
The equity market finished out last week in a pretty calm but lower fashion. The US employment report pretty much kept the guessing game intact with perhaps a slightly hawkish tone.