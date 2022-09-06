USD/CHF tests resistance

The Swiss franc struggles as the Q2 GDP reading disappoints. The greenback has recouped all losses from its July sell-off and is testing the daily resistance at 0.9880. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling may limit the upward extension. As the RSI returns to the neutrality area, 0.9740 is the first support and 0.9660 the bulls’ second line of defence. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart shows improved sentiment and may attract more buying in case of a pullback. A bullish breakout would lead to the double top at 1.0050.

EUR/GBP grinds key resistance

Sterling finds support as Liz Truss is set to be Britain's next prime minister. As the pair came to July’s high at 0.8680, a bearish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the rally. Strong pressure has been building up following the indicator’s repeated overbought signals. 0.8570 is a key support to assess the underlying strength. Its breach would trigger a liquidation towards the origin of a previous breakout at 0.8500. However, a bounce could clear this year’s high at 0.8720, paving the way for a potential bullish run.

Dow Jones 30 struggles for support

The Dow Jones 30 slips as the Fed’s hike agenda may find comfort in a robust labour market. A quick bounce came to a halt at 32000 which indicates that the pessimistic mood still prevails. A bounce may only sustain itself if the bulls manage to push through the supply zone around 32000. Otherwise, traders may continue to see rebounds as opportunities to sell into strength. 31100 is the immediate support and its breach could send the index to 30550 near July’s lows, at the risk of putting an end to the summer recovery.