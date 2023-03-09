EUR/USD tests critical floor
The euro dips further over weaker-than-expected eurozone GDP in Q4. On the daily chart, the pair came under pressure on the 30-day SMA (1.0700). A subsequent liquidation below 1.0630 then 1.0550 has invalidated the rebound from the end of February. The pair is hovering above this year’s low and the daily support of 1.0480. A break below this critical floor might trigger a bearish reversal in the weeks to come. As the RSI recovers into the neutral area, short-covering may send the euro to the first resistance at 1.0590.
USD/CAD breaks higher
The Canadian dollar softened as the Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged. A convincing break above December’s high (1.3700) would signal the end of the flag-shaped consolidation on the daily chart, bringing most buyers out of their hibernation. A bullish continuation would send the greenback to its five-month high of 1.3980 with 1.3850 as the immediate resistance. On the hourly chart, 1.3740 is the closest support and 1.3630 at the base of the current surge is a key level to keep the momentum going.
XAU/USD grinds major support
Gold struggles as the dollar index trades near a three-month high following Powell’s hawkish testimony. The precious metal has given up all gains from its bounce earlier this month, putting the bulls on the defensive. As the price revisited the bottom at 1807, the RSI’s oversold condition attracted bargain hunters. But buyers must lift multiple hurdles before they could turn sentiment around. 1833 is the first resistance and the selling pressure may increase all the way to 1845. 1785 would be next in case of a bearish breakout.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
