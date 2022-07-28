USD/CHF tests critical floor
The US dollar softened after the Fed raised rates by 75bp as expected. The medium-term direction still points to the upside but intraday price action may remain choppy. The pair has struggled to find bids and given up most of its gains from the rally in early July. 0.9550 is a key support near the base of the previous recovery. A bearish breakout would indicate that the path of least resistance is down. The pair would be vulnerable to a sell-off below 0.9500. 0.9670 is the resistance to clear before the greenback could stabilise.
US oil struggles to recover
WTI crude bounces higher as US inventories show a larger-than-expected rise. The price is having a hard time holding onto its recent gains after it broke below last April’s low at 94.00. Sentiment has turned cautious as a series of lower lows forced more buyers to bail out. The latest rebound met stiff selling pressure at 104.00, a sign that sellers might have gained control. The bulls will need to lift the psychological level of 100.00 or 93.00 could be their last stronghold and its breach may extend losses below 88.00.
SPX 500 continues upward
The S&P 500 soared as the Fed dropped the dreadful option of a full percentage rate hike for now. From the daily chart’s perspective, the market mood is cautious at best. However, there might still be room for short-term rebounds. The index has consolidated its gains over 3910. A close above the psychological tag of 4000 could fuel momentum buying and send the price to the start of the June sell-off at 4100. As the RSI shot into overbought territory, the base of the breakout at 3980 is the first support in case of a retracement.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!