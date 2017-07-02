Inspite of Trump volatile and mercurial regimes USD start getting strong as compare to JPY. W (Bearish) Harmonic Pattern (Gaterly) have been Formed. PRZ (Point Reversal Zone) has been validated perfectly. Seller seems to be in well control over Buyers.

From Elliot Point of View it is start of another bearish Impulsive wave. Swing failure has been occurred. Making strong bias for USDJPY a bearish trend which expect to prevail for next few days. Bearish harmonic Quality is 75%.

Strong Support Levels needed to be considered are 110.077 and 106.656.