Asia Market Update: Chinese markets lag, Logan Property weighs on developers; Jackson Hole Conference in focus [Aug 25-26th]; USD gains amid Fed speak.

General trend

- Commodity currencies and yuan lag.

- Yuan depreciation in focus.

- Equity markets trade mixed.

- Logan Property drops >50% after resuming trade [had been halted since early May].

- Australian corporate earnings still in focus [Coles Group declines].

- Telstra declines on ex-dividend.

- Japanese utilities rise on nuclear reactor news [Japan to consider extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors, to support the development of new-generation nuclear power plants].

- US equity FUTs extend declines.

- BOK due to meet on Thurs (Aug 25th).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.

- ILU.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 368.5M v 129.0M y/y; underlying EBITDA 526M v 308.2M y/y; Rev 955M v 736M y/y.

- COL.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Net (cont ops, non-IFRS) 1.05B v 1.01B y/y; Rev (non-IFRS) 39.7B v 38.9B y/y.

- WOR.AU Reports FY22 (A$) underlying Net 329M v 277M y/y; EBITA 547M v 468M y/y; Rev 9.7B v 9.5B y/y.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 3.00% Nov 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.6843%; bid-to-cover 2.8x.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.

- (JP) Japan to consider extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors, to support the development of new-generation nuclear power plants- Japanese press.

- (JP) Japan targeting to restart 7 reactors in summer of 2023 or later - Japan press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan PM Kishisa confirms easing covid related travel advisory, no covid testing required for those vaccinated, effective from Sept 7th (Wed); no decision on raising number of daily arrivals.

- 6758.JP To reportedly raise prices of cameras and blu-ray recorders by 8% - financial press.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.4%.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: FX volatility is widening, macro economy is developing more difficult than expected.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: To submit 2023 budget plan to parliament on Sept 2nd.

- 005380.KR Hyundai recalls 245.0K US vehicles and Kia recalls 36.4K vehicles over fire risk - NHTSA.

- Looking ahead: BOK rate decision in tomorrow’s session, expected to raise rates 25bps to 2.50%.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China Securities Times: Moderate yuan depreciation positive for export competitiveness; widening US/China interest rate spread has limited impact on the Yuan (CNY).

- (CN) China banks are lowering their mortgage rates - Chinese press.

- 2777.HK To suspend trading of all onshore bonds starting Aug 24th due to major uncertainties; To default on principal repayment of 7.5% senior notes due Aug 25th, 2022.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8388 v 6.8523 prior.

- (CN) China Finance Ministry (MOF) auctions CNY40B in 1-month deposits: yield: 2.70% v 3.05% prior.

North America

- (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Borja: Not prudent to talk rate cuts given the scenario.

- (US) Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter): Inflation is very high, Fed's job to curb it; higher mortgage rates are slowing housing market.

- (US) Aug preliminary S&P/markit manufacturing PMI: 51.3 V 51.8E (Lowest since July 2020).

Europe

- EU and ASEAN officials to hold summit in December to discuss developing supply chain – Nikkei.

Levels as of 01:00ET

- Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.5%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 -0.4%; ASX 200 +0.5%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 0.9974-0.9943; JPY 137.04-136.37; AUD 0.6934-0.6895; NZD 0.6234-0.6179.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,760/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $93.47/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.67/lb.