Asia Market Update: Chinese markets lag, Logan Property weighs on developers; Jackson Hole Conference in focus [Aug 25-26th]; USD gains amid Fed speak.
General trend
- Commodity currencies and yuan lag.
- Yuan depreciation in focus.
- Equity markets trade mixed.
- Logan Property drops >50% after resuming trade [had been halted since early May].
- Australian corporate earnings still in focus [Coles Group declines].
- Telstra declines on ex-dividend.
- Japanese utilities rise on nuclear reactor news [Japan to consider extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors, to support the development of new-generation nuclear power plants].
- US equity FUTs extend declines.
- BOK due to meet on Thurs (Aug 25th).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.
- ILU.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 368.5M v 129.0M y/y; underlying EBITDA 526M v 308.2M y/y; Rev 955M v 736M y/y.
- COL.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Net (cont ops, non-IFRS) 1.05B v 1.01B y/y; Rev (non-IFRS) 39.7B v 38.9B y/y.
- WOR.AU Reports FY22 (A$) underlying Net 329M v 277M y/y; EBITA 547M v 468M y/y; Rev 9.7B v 9.5B y/y.
- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 3.00% Nov 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.6843%; bid-to-cover 2.8x.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.
- (JP) Japan to consider extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors, to support the development of new-generation nuclear power plants- Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan targeting to restart 7 reactors in summer of 2023 or later - Japan press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan PM Kishisa confirms easing covid related travel advisory, no covid testing required for those vaccinated, effective from Sept 7th (Wed); no decision on raising number of daily arrivals.
- 6758.JP To reportedly raise prices of cameras and blu-ray recorders by 8% - financial press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.4%.
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: FX volatility is widening, macro economy is developing more difficult than expected.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: To submit 2023 budget plan to parliament on Sept 2nd.
- 005380.KR Hyundai recalls 245.0K US vehicles and Kia recalls 36.4K vehicles over fire risk - NHTSA.
- Looking ahead: BOK rate decision in tomorrow’s session, expected to raise rates 25bps to 2.50%.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China Securities Times: Moderate yuan depreciation positive for export competitiveness; widening US/China interest rate spread has limited impact on the Yuan (CNY).
- (CN) China banks are lowering their mortgage rates - Chinese press.
- 2777.HK To suspend trading of all onshore bonds starting Aug 24th due to major uncertainties; To default on principal repayment of 7.5% senior notes due Aug 25th, 2022.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8388 v 6.8523 prior.
- (CN) China Finance Ministry (MOF) auctions CNY40B in 1-month deposits: yield: 2.70% v 3.05% prior.
North America
- (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Borja: Not prudent to talk rate cuts given the scenario.
- (US) Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter): Inflation is very high, Fed's job to curb it; higher mortgage rates are slowing housing market.
- (US) Aug preliminary S&P/markit manufacturing PMI: 51.3 V 51.8E (Lowest since July 2020).
Europe
- EU and ASEAN officials to hold summit in December to discuss developing supply chain – Nikkei.
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.5%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 -0.4%; ASX 200 +0.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 0.9974-0.9943; JPY 137.04-136.37; AUD 0.6934-0.6895; NZD 0.6234-0.6179.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,760/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $93.47/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.67/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
