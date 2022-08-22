Have you seen the strength of the USD?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at the S&P 500 (US500), WTI, (US Oil), GBPUSD, EURUSD, and the USD Index.
There is a fierce debate going on regarding whether or not Inflation has peaked in the United States.
It seems that investors think that inflation is bad and that the Fed will be raising Interest Rates next month.
This is driving USD higher on the USD Index and the effect on USD pairs is the same with EURUSD heading back to parity at $1.002.
Also, we see GBPUSD at $1.18, and USDCAD at $1.30.
This is also driving most stock indices lower as well, and we can see this impressive dip in the S&P 500 lately.
Importantly for investors, however, will be the meeting of global central bank governors in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week.
In particular, Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday will give investors, analysts and banks some idea of the direction of the Fed going into new Interest Rate decisions.
Also, talk of recession from Jackson Hole will affect the price of Crude Oil with any recession affecting demand which is driving prices lower.
Let’s take a look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
Our weakest currency right now is GBP with droughts and strikes affecting the entire UK economy.
So, a big GBP reversal won’t occur until we see a bit of rain in the UK, a relief to labour unrest, and a new Prime Minister next month.
We have a lot of US news this week, besides Jackson Hole, with New Home Sales tomorrow, Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales Wednesday, and a critical GDP report on Thursday.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
