Asia market update: USD fluctuates, Fed Chair Powell to speak on Tues [2 PM GMT]; US CPI data also due later this week [Jan 12th].

General trend

- Tokyo CPI accelerated during Dec.

- Equity markets trade mixed.

- Slight equity declines seen in Australia and China.

- Japan equities outperform after holiday.

- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Yaskawa Electric, Welcia, Lawson Inc, Kewpie, Izumi, Create SD.

- US equity FUTs decline.

- Nanya Technology [large chipmaker] expected to report earnings.

- Taiwan Semi to also report monthly sales.

- China might release bank lending data.

- Australian data in focus on Wed [Monthly CPI, Retail Sales, Job Vacancies].

[Reminder] Evergrande Real Estate: Said to hold meeting with offshore bondholders on Jan 11th to discuss debt restructuring proposals - press.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-(AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,130.

-(CN) China Ambassador To Australia Xiao: Hope China and Australia will return to 'normal' trade relationship; Australia and China can cooperate on climate change and Lithium.

China/Hong Kong.

-Hang Seng opens flat at 21,370.

-Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,178.

-(CN) China Securities Daily: Analysts expect inflation to be stable in 2023 at around 2.0%, however it could rise >5.0%.

-(CN) China to cut VAT for small business through year end 2023.

-(KR) China Embassy in South Korea: Stopped issuing short-term visas for Koreans to visit China; Will reverse if South Korea gets rid of restrictions on Chinese citizens entering Korea.

-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7611 v 6.8265 prior (Strongest point since Aug 2022).

-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CN2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY62B v net drain CNY41.0B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.8% at 26,176.

-*(JP) Japan Dec Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 4.0% V 4.0%E (first time in 40-years); CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 4.0% V 3.8%E.

-(JP) Japan Nov Household Spending Y/Y: -1.2% v +0.5%e (First drop in 6 months).

-(JP) Said that Japan has asked pharmacies to implement certain restrictions to avoid shortages.

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opened -0.1% at 2,348.

- (KR) South Korea Nov Current Account (BOP): -$0.6B v +$0.9B prior [first deficit since Aug]; Balance of Goods (BOP): -$1.57B v -$1.48B prior.

Other Asia

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla:Rate hike could be needed if CPI views build up; choice at this time is between 25 or 50bps.

North America

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): 25bps or 50bps are on the table for the next FED meeting.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Data will guide Fed on when to shift to 25bps hike pace.

- (US) NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations: Short-term inflation expectations decline, Household spending expectations fall sharply; Dec median 1-year inflation expectations 5.0% v 5.2% in Nov.

- (US) Dec Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index: +0.8% M/M; -14.9% Y/Y; Largest annualized decline in the series’ history.

- (US) Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launches investigation into Soda pricing. Pepsi and Coke have been targeted - US press.

Europe

- (RU) Russia Gas output 672.6BCM, -12% y/y - Russia Press.

- (UK) BOE’s Pill (chief economist): Distinctive context that prevails in the UK creates the potential for inflation.

- (UK) Dec BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 6.5% v 4.1% prior.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.6%.

- EUR 1.0742-1.0720 ; JPY 132.22-131.38 ; AUD 0.6927-0.6891 ;NZD 0.6388-0.6360.

- Gold flat at $1,877/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $74.27/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.0072/lb.