Asia market update: USD fluctuates, Fed Chair Powell to speak on Tues [2 PM GMT]; US CPI data also due later this week [Jan 12th].
General trend
- Tokyo CPI accelerated during Dec.
- Equity markets trade mixed.
- Slight equity declines seen in Australia and China.
- Japan equities outperform after holiday.
- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Yaskawa Electric, Welcia, Lawson Inc, Kewpie, Izumi, Create SD.
- US equity FUTs decline.
- Nanya Technology [large chipmaker] expected to report earnings.
- Taiwan Semi to also report monthly sales.
- China might release bank lending data.
- Australian data in focus on Wed [Monthly CPI, Retail Sales, Job Vacancies].
[Reminder] Evergrande Real Estate: Said to hold meeting with offshore bondholders on Jan 11th to discuss debt restructuring proposals - press.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-(AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,130.
-(CN) China Ambassador To Australia Xiao: Hope China and Australia will return to 'normal' trade relationship; Australia and China can cooperate on climate change and Lithium.
China/Hong Kong.
-Hang Seng opens flat at 21,370.
-Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,178.
-(CN) China Securities Daily: Analysts expect inflation to be stable in 2023 at around 2.0%, however it could rise >5.0%.
-(CN) China to cut VAT for small business through year end 2023.
-(KR) China Embassy in South Korea: Stopped issuing short-term visas for Koreans to visit China; Will reverse if South Korea gets rid of restrictions on Chinese citizens entering Korea.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7611 v 6.8265 prior (Strongest point since Aug 2022).
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CN2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY62B v net drain CNY41.0B prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.8% at 26,176.
-*(JP) Japan Dec Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 4.0% V 4.0%E (first time in 40-years); CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 4.0% V 3.8%E.
-(JP) Japan Nov Household Spending Y/Y: -1.2% v +0.5%e (First drop in 6 months).
-(JP) Said that Japan has asked pharmacies to implement certain restrictions to avoid shortages.
Korea
- (KR) Kospi opened -0.1% at 2,348.
- (KR) South Korea Nov Current Account (BOP): -$0.6B v +$0.9B prior [first deficit since Aug]; Balance of Goods (BOP): -$1.57B v -$1.48B prior.
Other Asia
- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla:Rate hike could be needed if CPI views build up; choice at this time is between 25 or 50bps.
North America
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): 25bps or 50bps are on the table for the next FED meeting.
- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Data will guide Fed on when to shift to 25bps hike pace.
- (US) NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations: Short-term inflation expectations decline, Household spending expectations fall sharply; Dec median 1-year inflation expectations 5.0% v 5.2% in Nov.
- (US) Dec Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index: +0.8% M/M; -14.9% Y/Y; Largest annualized decline in the series’ history.
- (US) Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launches investigation into Soda pricing. Pepsi and Coke have been targeted - US press.
Europe
- (RU) Russia Gas output 672.6BCM, -12% y/y - Russia Press.
- (UK) BOE’s Pill (chief economist): Distinctive context that prevails in the UK creates the potential for inflation.
- (UK) Dec BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 6.5% v 4.1% prior.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.6%.
- EUR 1.0742-1.0720 ; JPY 132.22-131.38 ; AUD 0.6927-0.6891 ;NZD 0.6388-0.6360.
- Gold flat at $1,877/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $74.27/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.0072/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
