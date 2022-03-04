Stock

Market math

2/3/22 – 20,449 (143^2) days from the 2/09/1966 major high. 2/3 was close in price and one day past the high of the month. 2/17/22 – 729 (27^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high. 2/17 was very close in price and one day past a very good high. 2/22/22 – 12,544 (112^2) days from the 10/20/1987 major low. 2/22 was not effective. Score – 2 out of 3 good dates = 66/67%.

DJIA* – 2/7, 2/14, 2/22

2/7 was a pass. 2/14 was a good short term low. 2/22 was not effective.

Score – 1 out of 2 good dates = 50%.

S&P 500* - 1/31, 2/25

1/31 was not effective. 0 out of 1 good dates = 0%.

Fibonacci – 2/6, 2/15-16, 2/18.

Sunday, 2/6 was a pass. 2/15 was close in price and one day ahead of a very good high.

2/16 was a very good high. 2/18 was not effective. Score – 2 out of 3 good dates = 66.67%.

Astro – 1/31, 2/7, 2/14, 2/16, 2/18, 2/22, 2/23, 2/24 1/31, 2/18, and 2/22 were not effective. 2/7 and 2/23 were passes. 2/14 was a good short term low. 2/16 was a very good high. 2/24 was the low of the month and a very good low. Score – 3 out of 6 good dates = 50%.

Total Score – 8 out of 15 good dates = 53.33%.

LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.

