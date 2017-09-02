USD finally gets some traction vs JPY

NZD on the back foot post-RBNZ. GBP resilient on recent rate talk, but contained pre-Article 50. Canadian payrolls tomorrow.

The USD finally got some traction on the upside, but largely against the JPY after indifferent reports that president Trump was to make an announcement on tax reform over the coming weeks. That said, USD/JPY had based out ahead of the mid 111.00’s over the last 4 trading sessions, and this was merely a catalyst to drive the pair higher, taking out some light stops through 112.60 and 113.00. Dovish comments from ex fed Bullard that only 1 rate hike was required this year had a brief impact on the USD into the London close. The moves may prove short-lived, but against this was a modest 3bp move higher in 10yr Tsy yields. Risk sentiment in equities may well dictate from here.

For EUR/USD, we look to have found a ‘value area’ in the 1.0600-50 range, as the downturn here looks well contained despite the political risk ahead. That said, Bund spreads have narrowed, though this only led to a brief test on 1.0700.

NZD lows on the day were extended modestly below 0.7200, touching on 0.7174 to register a 2 cent drop from the highs seen last week. Ahead of the RBNZ, NZD/USD was trading a tight range above 0.7300, so given the central bank’s concerns over the exchange rate, this looks to be an adjustment as yet, though the breach of 0.7220 support signals a near term top in place, but further downside from here will be USD dependant. This applies to AUD and CAD also, with the former likely to outperform as RBA gov Lowe was loathe to say whether the AUD was overvalued at current levels. USD/CAD continues to flit either side of 1.3100, but with Canadian payrolls out tomorrow, volatility should pick up over the next 24 hours, with a small skew to the upside given the support seen in the 1.2900-1.3000 recently. Oil prices are also looking heavy in the wake of the latest inventory stats, so this adds to the support.

Rate hike talk recently reignited by the outgoing BoE member Forbes looks to have given GBP a firmer tone of late, with some suggesting a calmer take on Brexit also a contributing factor. BoE Carney speaks later today in the North American session. This will become clear once we trigger Article 50, and it is not hard to see why Cable is reluctant to retest levels closer to 1.2700, with 1.2600 out of reach today. This is in line with demand coming in consistently below the 0.8500 level, which periodically gave EUR/USD through the day.