Asia market update: Equity markets trade generally lower after the losses on Wall St.; USD extends gains versus the commodity currencies after recent US data.

General trend

- Aussie equities lag amid earnings and ex-dividends.

- Poor earnings results continues bearish sentiment in Australia, post losses in the US markets Friday.

- Nikkei 225 losses limited by recent Yen weakness.

[Reminder] Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement on the Conduct of Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral: operations to be conducted on Feb 28th (Tues).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens -0.6% at 7,264.

-(AU) Australia Q4 Company Operating Profit Q/Q: 10.6% v 1.8%e; Inventories Q/Q: -0.2% v 0.0%e.

-(AU) Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 3.00% Mar 2047 bonds: Avg Yield: 4.2177% ; bid-to-cover: 2.18x.

-(NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway: Reiterates inflation is currently far too high.

-(NZ) New Zealand Q4 Retail Sales Ex Inflation Q/Q: -0.6% v +0.2%e.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.9% 19,821.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% 3,257.

-*(US) US hiking tariffs on over 100 Russia metals, minerals and chemicals worth $2.8B; confirms new sanctions against Russia; also to sanction some third-country firms, including in China and Europe – press [from Feb 24th].

- (CN) Tangshan [largest steelmaking city in China] to shut some of its capacity; cites pollution concerns; iron ore prices extend declines - financial press.

-(CN) China PBOC Q4 Monetary Policy Implementation Report: Domestic economy likely to rebound in 2023; To stabilize growth, employment and prices.

-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9572 v 6.8942 prior [weakest CNY fix since Dec 30, 2022].

-(CN) China 2023 Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales may rise by 2% y/y – PCA.

-(CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT): Issues rules to limit forced install and subscription renewal in apps [further details not disclosed].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.5% at 27,322.

- (JP) BOJ Gov Nominee Ueda: Reiterates the current BOJ monetary easing is appropriate - Upper House hearings.

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Limits bond lending related to certain 10-year JGBs; to lower the upper limit of lending for the Jun 2032 and Sept 2032 JGBs.

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with planned amounts.

-Nissan [7201.JP]: Targets 98% EV sales volume in Europe by FY26 (prior 75%); the electrification sales mix across the co. brands by 2030 is projected to increase to more than 55% globally (prior 50%).

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.8% at 2,405.

-(KR) South Korea sells 5-year bonds; Avg Yield: 3.635%.

North America

-*(US) Jan PCE deflator M/M: 0.6% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 5.4% V 5.0%E (1st acceleration in annual pace in 7 months) [from Feb 24th].

-*(US) Jan personal income: 0.6% V 1.0%E; personal spending: 1.8% V 1.4%E.

-(US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): PCE shows Fed needs to do a little more – TV [from Feb 24th].

-(US) Fed’s Bullard (Non-Voter): Soft landing is feasible; Expect inflation to come under control in quarters and years ahead [Feb 24th].

-(US) Fed's Collins: Expect more rate hikes needed to hit sufficiently high level to deal with 'too high' inflation; Remains optimistic a soft landing is possible.

Europe

-(EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Need to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target; Core CPI is at record level - media interview.

-(UK) Sky News' Rigby tweets: EU Commission Pres von der Leyen to travel to UK tomorrow to meet PM, as Sunak prepares to unveil his NI Protocol deal.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.2%%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0560-1.0540 ; JPY 136.55-136.00 ; AUD 0.6741-0.6701 ;NZD 0.6174-0.6136.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,814/oz; Crude Oil -0.36% at $76.10/brl; Copper flat at $3.9582/lb.