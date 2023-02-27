Asia market update: Equity markets trade generally lower after the losses on Wall St.; USD extends gains versus the commodity currencies after recent US data.
General trend
- Aussie equities lag amid earnings and ex-dividends.
- Poor earnings results continues bearish sentiment in Australia, post losses in the US markets Friday.
- Nikkei 225 losses limited by recent Yen weakness.
[Reminder] Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement on the Conduct of Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral: operations to be conducted on Feb 28th (Tues).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens -0.6% at 7,264.
-(AU) Australia Q4 Company Operating Profit Q/Q: 10.6% v 1.8%e; Inventories Q/Q: -0.2% v 0.0%e.
-(AU) Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 3.00% Mar 2047 bonds: Avg Yield: 4.2177% ; bid-to-cover: 2.18x.
-(NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway: Reiterates inflation is currently far too high.
-(NZ) New Zealand Q4 Retail Sales Ex Inflation Q/Q: -0.6% v +0.2%e.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.9% 19,821.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% 3,257.
-*(US) US hiking tariffs on over 100 Russia metals, minerals and chemicals worth $2.8B; confirms new sanctions against Russia; also to sanction some third-country firms, including in China and Europe – press [from Feb 24th].
- (CN) Tangshan [largest steelmaking city in China] to shut some of its capacity; cites pollution concerns; iron ore prices extend declines - financial press.
-(CN) China PBOC Q4 Monetary Policy Implementation Report: Domestic economy likely to rebound in 2023; To stabilize growth, employment and prices.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9572 v 6.8942 prior [weakest CNY fix since Dec 30, 2022].
-(CN) China 2023 Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales may rise by 2% y/y – PCA.
-(CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT): Issues rules to limit forced install and subscription renewal in apps [further details not disclosed].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.5% at 27,322.
- (JP) BOJ Gov Nominee Ueda: Reiterates the current BOJ monetary easing is appropriate - Upper House hearings.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Limits bond lending related to certain 10-year JGBs; to lower the upper limit of lending for the Jun 2032 and Sept 2032 JGBs.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with planned amounts.
-Nissan [7201.JP]: Targets 98% EV sales volume in Europe by FY26 (prior 75%); the electrification sales mix across the co. brands by 2030 is projected to increase to more than 55% globally (prior 50%).
Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens -0.8% at 2,405.
-(KR) South Korea sells 5-year bonds; Avg Yield: 3.635%.
North America
-*(US) Jan PCE deflator M/M: 0.6% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 5.4% V 5.0%E (1st acceleration in annual pace in 7 months) [from Feb 24th].
-*(US) Jan personal income: 0.6% V 1.0%E; personal spending: 1.8% V 1.4%E.
-(US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): PCE shows Fed needs to do a little more – TV [from Feb 24th].
-(US) Fed’s Bullard (Non-Voter): Soft landing is feasible; Expect inflation to come under control in quarters and years ahead [Feb 24th].
-(US) Fed's Collins: Expect more rate hikes needed to hit sufficiently high level to deal with 'too high' inflation; Remains optimistic a soft landing is possible.
Europe
-(EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Need to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target; Core CPI is at record level - media interview.
-(UK) Sky News' Rigby tweets: EU Commission Pres von der Leyen to travel to UK tomorrow to meet PM, as Sunak prepares to unveil his NI Protocol deal.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -1.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.2%%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0560-1.0540 ; JPY 136.55-136.00 ; AUD 0.6741-0.6701 ;NZD 0.6174-0.6136.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,814/oz; Crude Oil -0.36% at $76.10/brl; Copper flat at $3.9582/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0550 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is rising above 1.0550 in early European trading. The pair is helped by renewed US Dollar selling, as European markets open higher, despite expectations of higher rates and geopolitical risks. The focus shifts to the US Durable Goods and Housing data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1950, eyes on Brexit deal announcement
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering ground ahead of a potential Brexit deal due to be announced later this Monday. An improvement in the market mood is weighing on the US Dollar amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Encouraging Brexit updates support the Pound Sterling.
Gold price finds buyers near $1,805 but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is consolidating just above $1,800, having hit the lowest level so far this year. Gold bears are taking a breather before the next push lower, as they await a fresh batch of United States economic data for a fresh boost.
Bitcoin retreats but not yet broken
Bitcoin fell during the week amid falling stock indices and a rising USD on expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further to cool inflation.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
With market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the United States economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.