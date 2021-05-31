EM currencies as in USD/Other Currency for the last 2 weeks traded deeply oversold to more massively oversold. Week 3 begins no different than the last 2 as prices start at astronomical oversold. Not only are EM ranges severely compressed but weekly range forecasts leaves EM currencies at oversold yet again. USD/TRY as usual begins the week massively overbought.

USD/BRL for the close at 5.2252 forecasts a weekly range and targets from bottom 5.2002 to top at 5.2548. USD/BRL should trade easily to 5.2946 but BRL/USD won't allow 5.2946 to trade this week.

USD/CNY. From the close at 6.3684, the weekly range and targets forecasts the bottom at 6.3331 to top at 6.4061. The target at 6.4061 is not terrible to normalization however USD/CNY contains much higher targets over time to at least 6.4351.

USD/DKK from the close at 6.0991 forecasts a weekly range and targets at bottom 6.0679 to top at 6.1349. The upper target at 6.1349 fairly normalizes USD/DKK from deep oversold to consider its high /low break is found at 6.1429.

USD/HRK from the close at 6.1648 forecasts a weekly range and targets at bottom 6.1312 and top at 6.1996 and normalizes the Croatian Kuna.

For the 3 currencies starting with 6 as the first number as an exchange rate: 6.3684, 6.0991 and 6.1648 actual reverse exchange rates is 0.1570, 0.1639 and 0.1622. The exchange rates are much closer than what appears and vital to trade crossovers.

USD/HUF from the close at 285.49, weekly range and targets at bottom 277.77 and top at 294.11. At 294.11 is deceptive as 293.52 must break to trade 194.11. Good target 292.01.

USD/MYR from the close at 4.1335, weekly range and targets at bottom 4.1118 and top at 4.1562. Vital to 4.1118 is the brefak at 4.1187. Overall, USD/MYR ranged for the past 2 weeks and will range this week.

USD/RON from the close at 4.0344, weekly range and targets are located at bottom 4.0685 and to a 4.0701. The top at 4.0701 remains deeply oversold as USD/RON should trade easily 4.0990. U

SD/PLN from the close at 3.6776, weekly range and targets are found at 3.6589 and top at 3.6968 and barely normalizes USD/PLN as it should trade to easily 3.7136.

USD/RUB from the close at 73.16, weekly range and targets are located at bottom 72.46 and top at 74.62. Caution to 74.62 as 74.35 must first break higher.

USD/TRY begins the week overbought and from the close at 8.5570, the weekly range and targets are located at bottom 8.5106 and top at 8.6132. USD/TRY remains safely above vital 8.1485.

USD/ZAR from the close at 13.7733 begins the week oversold yet fairly normal. Bottom is found at 13.6986 and top 13.8504. USD/ZAR should trade easily to 13.8786 to consider its price normal.