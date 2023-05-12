Join Nathan Bray, a seasoned forex trader, in this informative Telegram Trade Review as he shares his analysis of the forex market and unveils key levels that have come to fruition. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this video provides valuable insights and to enhance your trading strategies.
Nathan starts by examining the USD DXY Index, analyzing its recent movements and discussing the key levels that have played a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics. Gain a deeper understanding of the US dollar's strength and how it impacts various currency pairs.
Next, delve into the world of precious metals with Nathan's analysis of Gold. Discover the key levels to watch for and gain valuable insights into how the recent market developments have influenced Gold's performance.
The video also features a comprehensive analysis of popular currency pairs, including EURUSD, AUDUSD, AUDJPY, and NZDUSD. Nathan shares his expert analysis, highlighting crucial levels and discussing the potential opportunities and risks associated with these pairs.
Whether you're a swing trader, day trader, or scalper, this video provides you with the information you need to navigate the forex market with confidence. Gain insights into market trends, identify key levels, and refine your trading strategies under Nathan's guidance.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0900 despite upbeat mood
EUR/USD is retreating to test 1.0900, fading the renewed uptick in Friday's European trading. The pair fails to benefit from the upbeat market mood and a mixed US Dollar amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus now remains on the ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has regained its recovery momentum and rises toward the 1.2550 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the quarterly GDP grew 0.1% in Q1. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in March.
Gold stays bearish below $2,030, US debt ceiling talks eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day downtrend to recall the bears, after their fortnight-old recess, as mixed sentiment allows the US Dollar to remain firmer.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.