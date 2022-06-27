Specs Trim Dollar Longs; AUD, CAD, Risk FX Rebound

Summary: The Dollar Index, (USD/DXY) a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies eased 0.2% to 1.0395 (1.0425 Friday) as speculators trimmed long bets on the US currency. Elevated geopolitical tensions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have lifted the Greenback nine percent against its rivals so far this year. On Friday, St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that recession fears are exaggerated, and that the US economy was fine. Risk appetite improved which saw investors boost stocks. In typical thin Friday trade, the DOW soared 2.9% to 31,453 (30,587 Friday) while the S&P 500 climbed 3.28% to 3,905 (3,783). An uptick in Oil prices boosted the resource linked Canadian Loonie, pushing the USD/CAD pair lower to 1.2895 from 1.2990. Brent Crude Oil soared 2.85% higher to close at USD 113.20 from USD 109.75 Friday. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) rebounded 0.4% to 0.6943 (0.6887) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) rose to 0.6314 from 0.6272. The Euro (EUR/USD) edged up 0.2% to finish at 1.0548 (1.0525). Sterling (GBP/USD) finished little changed at 1.2268 from Friday’s open at 1.2260. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) climbed 0.15% higher to 135.30 (134.95). Risk-on sentiment pushed the Greenback lower against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) eased to 35.41 (35.50) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to 6.6825 from 6.7005 Friday. Global bond yields were mostly higher. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 3.13%. Canada’s 10-year Bond Rate climbed to 3.32% (3.30%). Germany’s 10-year Bund Yield was last at 1.43% from 1.42% Friday.

Data released on Friday saw Japan’s Annual National Core CPI unchanged at 2.1% which matched median expectations. Japan’s Annual Service PPI rose to 1.8% from a previous 1.7%, which was the same as median forecasts. UK May Retail Sales (m/m) bettered expectations at -0.6% with a -0.5% result. Germany’s Ifo Business Climate fell to 92.3 from a previous 93.0, missing estimates at 92.8. US May New Home Sales climbed to 696,000 from an upward revised 629,000 (591,000), bettering median forecasts at 590,000. Revised US University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment edged lower to 50.0 from a previous 50.2. US UOM Inflation Expectations were little changed at 5.3% from 5.4%.

EUR/USD – The Euro climbed against the generally weaker Greenback to 1.0548 from Friday’s open at 1.0525. Overnight low traded was at 1.0512. The shared currency ignored a lower reading in Germany’s Ifo Business Climate. Euro traders will be watching for developments from today’s ECB Forum on Central Banking in Portugal where ECB President Christine Lagarde is delivering the opening remarks.

On the Lookout: While today’s economic calendar is light, the rest of the week picks up. Japan starts off today with the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions (BOJ’s projection for inflation and economic growth). This is followed by Germany’s Bundesbank Monthly Report, which carries articles, speeches and the like from the bank’s viewpoint which has often clashed with the stance of the ECB. The Group of 7 (G7: Canada, the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) Meetings continue with their second day. The US releases its May Headline and Core Durable Goods Orders (Headline DGO f/c 0.1% from 0.5% - FX Street; Core DGO, excluding Transportation - f/c 0.4% from 0.4% - FX Street). US May Pending Home Sales (m/m f/c -2% from -3.9%; y/y f/c -9.8% from -9.1% - FX Street). Finally, the US releases its Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for June (f/c -3.1 from -7.3 – FX Street).

Trading Perspective: Another new week, another Dollar. Overcrowded long net speculative long US Dollar bets were unwound as market risk sentiment improved. Remarks by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard that the US economy is fine and that recession worries are exaggerated saw risk currencies rally which weighed on the Greenback. It was also a Friday when positions are adjusted ahead of the weekend. Expect more position adjustments to dominate trade first up today. This should see the US Dollar’s topside limited and provide support for its Rivals.

Traders will be monitoring two global central bank reports (Japan’s BOJ Summary of Opinions and Germany’s Bundesbank Monthly Report) as well as the ongoing G7 meeting in Germany as well as the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Portugal. Expect a steady start with FX volatility likely to pick up again during the week.

EUR/USD – The shared currency edged higher to finish 0.2% up at 1.0548 (1.0525 Friday). An overall softer Greenback amidst improved risk sentiment were supportive for the shared currency. Immediate support today lies at 1.0515 followed by 1.0485 and 1.0455. Immediate resistance is found at 1.0570 (overnight high 1.0571) followed by 1.0600 and 1.0630. Its early days, content to trade the range.

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese currency, the US Dollar closed modestly higher at 135.30 from Friday’s open at 134.95. Overnight high traded was at 135.40. For today, immediate resistance can be found at 135.60 followed by 135.90. Immediate support can be found at 135.00, 134.70 and 134.40. Look for another roller coaster session in this currency pair with a likely range of 134.50 to 135.50. Trade the range, with the preference to sell rallies as speculative long bets are still stretched.

Have a good Monday and successful trading week ahead all.