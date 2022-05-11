In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
USDJPY breaks a major up trendline (blue). We anticipate the CPI having a negative sentiment towards the USD.
GBPJPY is fighting close to the neckline of the H&S formation.
Indices dropped again yesterday, but today traders tried to initiate a bullish correction. We’ll see how long that will last.
EURUSD tries to break the upper line of the pennant formation.
Gold bounces off a long-term up trendline.
Brent Oil climbs higher after testing the lower line of the symmetric triangle pattern. It’s now time to test the upper one.
AUDUSD tries to establish a false breakout pattern. A close above the 0.7 will be a buy signal.
GBPAUD bounces off a neckline of the double bottom formation. A breakout would be a great buy signal.
