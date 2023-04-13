USD/CHF breaks lower
The US dollar tumbled over cooling inflation in March. The price action has remained under pressure after it dropped below the daily support of 0.9070. A limited rebound saw stiff selling pressure at 0.9120 with a shooting star indicating little buying interest. Such a reversal pattern in a supply zone is significant, making it a major ceiling in the short-term. The pair has reached June 2021’s low of 0.8940 and its breach may further depress the exchange rate towards 0.8900. The support-turned-resistance at 0.9030 is a fresh hurdle.
USD/CAD tests support
The Canadian dollar held against its US counterpart as the BoC rejected rate cuts for this year. On the daily chart, the pair is testing the demand zone (1.3400) at the start of the February rally. However, a bearish MA cross suggests mounting downward pressure, which means that the price is in a broad consolidation before a breakout would dictate the next move. 1.3410 is a key floor from the latest rebound and its breach would trigger a bearish continuation. 1.3510 is the first resistance to clear before a recovery could materialise.
US Oil breaks major resistance
WTI crude rallies as lower US CPI may point to the end of the tightening cycle. After consolidating their gains following a parabolic rise the bulls managed to push past January’s high of 82.20, which would pave the way for an extended recovery towards 88.00 with 85.00 as an intermediate resistance. Medium-term sentiment could be turning around. As the RSI shot into the overbought area, the bulls may need to catch their breath with the former resistance at 81.40 as a fresh support. Further down, 79.30 would be a key floor.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD posts first daily close above 1.1000 since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1050 as the DXY consolidates heavy losses, below 101.00, at 1-year lows. Jobless claims data supports evidence that the US labor market is gradually weakening while wholesale inflation slowed down more than expected. US Retail Sales are due on Friday.
GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2500
GBP/USD closed Thursday above 1.2500, extending the positive daily streak. A weaker US Dollar and risk appetite across financial markets boosted the pair that looks set to open gains.
Gold: A pause in the rally, $2,075 still in sight Premium
Gold rallied further on Thursday, hitting $2,048.67 a troy ounce, its highest since March 2022. It is hovering near $2,040, looking at record highs.
Dogecoin price could rally as Elon Musk attempts to pump the meme coin, again
Dogecoin price has long benefitted from its long-time affiliation with Elon Musk, criticized by the community as it has also been alleged as a potential price manipulator. But this time, the crypto community might see through Musk's attempt at inflating DOGE.
Bad news is good news for stocks, PPI posts biggest drop in nearly 3 years.
US stocks are rallying as the economic data continues to soften and as corporate updates support the idea that the economy is gradually weakening.