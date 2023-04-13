Share:

USD/CHF breaks lower

The US dollar tumbled over cooling inflation in March. The price action has remained under pressure after it dropped below the daily support of 0.9070. A limited rebound saw stiff selling pressure at 0.9120 with a shooting star indicating little buying interest. Such a reversal pattern in a supply zone is significant, making it a major ceiling in the short-term. The pair has reached June 2021’s low of 0.8940 and its breach may further depress the exchange rate towards 0.8900. The support-turned-resistance at 0.9030 is a fresh hurdle.

USD/CAD tests support

The Canadian dollar held against its US counterpart as the BoC rejected rate cuts for this year. On the daily chart, the pair is testing the demand zone (1.3400) at the start of the February rally. However, a bearish MA cross suggests mounting downward pressure, which means that the price is in a broad consolidation before a breakout would dictate the next move. 1.3410 is a key floor from the latest rebound and its breach would trigger a bearish continuation. 1.3510 is the first resistance to clear before a recovery could materialise.

US Oil breaks major resistance

WTI crude rallies as lower US CPI may point to the end of the tightening cycle. After consolidating their gains following a parabolic rise the bulls managed to push past January’s high of 82.20, which would pave the way for an extended recovery towards 88.00 with 85.00 as an intermediate resistance. Medium-term sentiment could be turning around. As the RSI shot into the overbought area, the bulls may need to catch their breath with the former resistance at 81.40 as a fresh support. Further down, 79.30 would be a key floor.