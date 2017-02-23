USD drifting lower as market starts to readjust (well) ahead of March FOMC

JPY rate eyeing move through 112.50, but EUR/USD gains likely to be contained on political risk. GBP outperformance ahead? AUD and NZD bouncing back.

After an underwhelming Fed minutes last night, the USD was looking a little shaky this morning, with perhaps some hopes of Treasury Sec Mnuchin offering a little more insight on policy intentions. He stated that the Border Adjustment Tax would be considered and saw 3.0% growth as achievable, but deflected questioning on currency manipulation. This further disheartened USD bulls, but with the Fed rate profile for 2017 still fluctuating between 2 and 3 hikes, few expect a major breakout in the greenback either way, but we could 2-10yr yields move back towards the lower end of the recent range, especially as we move into March next week. The run-up to the Fed meeting over the 14/15th will likely add to further USD repositioning.

Today’s price action saw USD/JPY initially moving below 113.00 again, but 112.50 is once again proving a sticking point, though looks vulnerable as we head into the London close. The cross/JPY rates have stabilised in the meantime however, so this is a pure USD move as it currently stands.

EUR/USD has also managed to recover to a modest degree, but with the political overhang of the Dutch and French elections, the upside should be limited, with heavy selling interest from the low 1.0600’s if note a little lower. EUR/CHF has also ticked modestly higher, but the CHF has been out of the limelight of late.

The strongest gainer (vs the USD) on the day has been GBP, where once again we have seen pre 1.2400 drawing in good demand. A series of higher lows have prompted techs to make a fight of the resistance in the 1.2500-50, with a break through here targeting 1.2600-1.2700 as Brexit concerns have slipped down the pecking order – largely due to the election jitter in France and Holland. EUR/GBP has been the primary mover on this dynamic, though notable as move up off 0.8400, and sub 0.8450 has been pretty resilient through the day.

All of AUD, NZD and CAD also registering gains against the greenback, more so the NZD which has tested the resistance zone from 0.7240. This has been largely on the back of the reversal in AUD/NZD, driven by the drop in Q4 CAPEX (-2.1%) released in overnight trade. This has not stopped AUD/USDpushing up to new cycle highs, tipping the 0.7740 level. The CAD move below 1.3100 has proved temporary as yet with the upcoming DoE report influential from here.