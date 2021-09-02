In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

S&P 500 is in a pennant waiting for a bullish breakout to set new all-time highs.

Gold is in a very similar situation but here we’re far from the ATH.

Oil aims for the upper line of the flag formation with an appetite to end the bearish correction.

EURUSD is up with a double bottom formation.

GBPUSD aims for the upper line of the wedge. The breakout would mean the end of a bearish correction.

USDCAD drops after the negative price action on the weekly chart.

AUDCAD aims higher after the price escapes from the wedge and climbs back above the 38,2 Fibonacci.

USDPLN drops after speculation on interest rate raises in Poland gain traction. The triple top formation is also here.

NZDJPY continues the upswing after the price broke the upper line of the flag two days ago.

GBPNZD continues the downswing after the price broke the combination of three major dynamic supports.