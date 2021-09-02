In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
S&P 500 is in a pennant waiting for a bullish breakout to set new all-time highs.
Gold is in a very similar situation but here we’re far from the ATH.
Oil aims for the upper line of the flag formation with an appetite to end the bearish correction.
EURUSD is up with a double bottom formation.
GBPUSD aims for the upper line of the wedge. The breakout would mean the end of a bearish correction.
USDCAD drops after the negative price action on the weekly chart.
AUDCAD aims higher after the price escapes from the wedge and climbs back above the 38,2 Fibonacci.
USDPLN drops after speculation on interest rate raises in Poland gain traction. The triple top formation is also here.
NZDJPY continues the upswing after the price broke the upper line of the flag two days ago.
GBPNZD continues the downswing after the price broke the combination of three major dynamic supports.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as dollar remains depressed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, close to the highest levels in four weeks. Wednesday's weak US continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. Chances of ECB tapering have risen following upbeat data. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD hovers under 1.38 as sterling struggles to ride dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38 as sterling suffers from elevated UK covid cases and Brexit-related shortages. The dollar is on the back foot after weak data and as tensions rise toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.