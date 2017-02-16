USD/RUB 1H Chart: Channel Down

Comment: The US Dollar lost loads of value, 34% to be precise, to the Russian Rouble in 2016 and might be targeting the May 2015 low at 49.18 and could reach it sometime until mid 2017. The pair managed to sketch a channel down pattern on the hourly chart, but a boost in volatility led to breaks of the pattern from both sides and ended in the pair floating above the upper boundary. The rate is currently sticking to the boundary from the upside in what appears to be a retracement, but is expected to extend a rally on the short term. The motion is limited by 57.33 now, but we will look for a break of the level and a reach towards 57.76 as the first major upside target.

USD/DKK 1H Chart: Channel Up

Comment: USD/DKK tapped at 14-year highs in December 2016, but then went on to post a downfall which was somewhat reversed in a channel up pattern. The pair might be attempting a head and shoulders formation on the daily chart with a shoulder at 7.0567 – and current developments speak in favour of such a scenario due to the broken channel which was abandoned exactly at the rate’s encounter with the shoulder. We consider a retracement to be done already and risks are skewed entirely to the downside now, making 6.9844/11 the next area to test. We will look for a large-scale downtrend until technicals and fundamentals prove us otherwise.

