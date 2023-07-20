Share:

Asia Market Update: USD declines driven by AUD and CNH after news; Earnings and Macro events drive markets during Asia; US initial jobless claims tonight.

General trend

- AUD extended gains (+0.6%) on better jobs data and stronger CNH; AU 3-yr yield +12bps (3.96%).

- Kiwi dollar and Copper also both up + 0.6%.

- CN PBOC again set a much stronger Yuan fix (7.1466) than both pre-release expectations (~7.22), and the market (7.24). However, the strongest bias fix since Nov 2022 together with a PBOC announcement slightly afterwards that the cross-border macro ratio would be raised for the first time since Oct 2022 saw the CNH recover strongly to 7.18.

- The PBOC cross-border ratio increase could enable more China firms to make more loans abroad.

- China Major State Banks were also seen in offshore markets selling US dollars to buy Yuan.

- This month there were no LPR surprises, with the 1-yr and 5-yr rates maintained.

- These various moves come after Pan Gongsheng’s recent promoted to PBOC Party Secretary, having also been the Head of China’s FX regulator SAFE since 2012.

- In further CN news, stimulus talk for the property sector (mortgage easing requirements in big cities) remains in line with prior speculation.

- On the not-so-positive front, Asian Apple supplier [Sunny Optical] stock was crushed on profit warning, with shares falling 13% to HK$67.85.

- Nasdaq was down -0.6% after hours on Tesla and Netflix A/H earnings and comments; TSLA -4.2% Netflix -8.3%.

- Tesla's drop came in the minutes AFTER the 18:04ET earnings release, during CEO Musk comments at around 18:20 that “it makes sense to sacrifice margins in favor of making more vehicles”.

- Hang Seng led a mixed day in Asian equities, with HK Mainland Prop +3.2% HK Mainland Banks +1.1%.

- Australia was the only other major equity market in positive territory at lunch, with ASX 200 REITs +1.2%, Financials +1.1%, Resources +0.8%.

- US equity FUTs recovered some of their earlier A/H losses to be down only slightly at lunch.

- TSM results due at 05:30GMT.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tonight US initial jobless claims.

- Fri Japan CPI (Reminder: Tokyo CPI already released Jun 29, at 3.1% v 3.4%e y/y).

Holidays in Asia this week

- Wed 19 Indonesia, Malaysia.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,328.

- AUSTRALIA JUN EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +32.6K V +15.0KE; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.5% V 3.6%E.

- Reports Q4 Waio Iron Ore Production: 72.7Mt v 71.7Mt y/y, Attributable Iron Ore Production: 65.3Mt v 64.2Mt y/y

Australia Q2 NAB Business Confidence: -3 v -4 prior.

- ANZ affirms view that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate has peaked [follows stronger than expected Jun AU jobs data].

- New Zealand police say Auckland shooter and two other people are dead, multiple other injuries reported at this stage (comes just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth Women's soccer World Cup in Auckland).

- NZ PM Hipkins: No change to national threat level after shooting in Auckland.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.3% at 19,003.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,201.

- CHINA PBOC RAISES PARAMETER FOR CROSS-BORDER FUNDING RATIO FROM 1.25 TO 1.5.

- CHINA PBOC MONTHLY 1-YEAR AND 5-YEAR LOAN PRIME RATE (LPR) SETTING; LEAVES RATES UNCHANGED; AS EXPECTED.

- China Major State Banks seen selling US dollars to buy Yuan in the offshore spot market.

- CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY (MOFCOM) OFFICIAL: CHINA FOREIGN TRADE FACES EXTREMELY SEVERE SITUATION IN H2 2023 [overnight update].

- Commerce Ministry Vice Minister Guo: China to roll out measures to support Chinese EVs in International markets [overnight update].

- China Jun YTD FDI (CNY-denominated) Y/Y: -2.7% v +0.1% prior [overnight update].

- China reportedly removes insurance products with more than 3.0% rates by end of July.

- China Jun Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.8% v 2.5% prior.

- China SIA: China reliance on foreign SSD storage is an issue.

- China State Council reiterates pledge to optimize conditions for private economy.

- China said to consider mortgage easing to spur home buying in big cities.

- Ten Cent (700.HK) CEO Pony Ma says China private economy guidelines will help with private firms' confidence.

- China Customs Data: Jun imports of Russia oil at 2.56M bpd [record monthly high].

- Huawei Exec Ying Weimin: China's AI chip demand 10x bigger than start of 2023.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1466 v 7.1486 prior (largest strong bias since Nov 2022).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY26B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY21B v net injects CNY23B prior (6th straight net liquidity injection).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 32,803.

- JAPAN JUN TRADE BALANCE: +¥43.0B V -¥46.7BE (first surplus in 23 months).

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Closely watching impact of rising wheat prices.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan visitors exceeded 2M in June for the first time since pandemic (Feb 2020) (overnight update).

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.5% at 2,595

- Japan, US, South Korea arranging to hold three-way summit at Camp David on Aug 18 - Japan media.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo: Inflation will likely slow to mid-2% level in Q4, despite upward pressure from heavy rain [overnight update].

Other Asia

- Taiwan Defense Ministry: Probing military officers over suspected spying case.

- US pledges to support Philippine Defense upgrade.

- US Treasury Sec: US is 'grateful' to Vietnam for resolving FX issues.

- Vietnam provides VND15T credit package to seafood, wood firms.

- Malaysia Jun Trade Balance (MYR): 25.8B v 16.7Be.

- Indonesia revises rule on export tax for semi-raw metals.

North America

- (US) Reportedly two US antitrust agencies DoJ and Federal Trade Commission proposed merger guidelines to signal a tougher stance against private equity and the technology sector, although no particular sector has been singled out - FT.

- (US) JUN HOUSING STARTS: 1.434M V 1.480ME; BUILDING PERMITS: 1.440M V 1.500ME; Single family starts: +7.0% m/m, Single family permits: +2.2% m/m.

- (US) DOE CRUDE: -0.7M V -2ME; GASOLINE: -1.1M V -1ME; DISTILLATE: +0.1M V +0.5ME.

Europe

- European Council: Reached provisional agreement on investment rules.

- EU ECB's Nagel (Germany): ECB is very likely to raise rates by 25 bps next week; Futher ECB decisions will be determined by the data - press interview.

- (RU) Russia Defense Ministry: Will consider all ships traveling to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as potential carriers of military cargo, effective July 20th - Russian press.

- (UK) BOE's Ramsden: CPI inflation at 7.9% in June remains much too high but has begun to fall significantly.

- (EU) ECB's Stournaras (Greece): Inflation is falling, more tightening could hurt the economy; another 25bps hike would be enough.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -1.2%; ASX 200 +0.1%; Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 +1.8%.

- EUR 1.1197-1.1229 ; JPY 138.12-139.71 ; AUD 0.6765-0.6841 ; NZD 0.6257-0.6316.

- Gold flat at $1,986/oz; Crude Oil flat at $75.42/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.8110/lb.