ETH slides despite successful Merge.

USD continues to strengthen.

GBP under pressure.

The move lower in ETH yesterday was disappointing and somewhat predictable, yet it does not cause me too much concern in the medium term. It is rare that such a well flagged event in markets leads to an immediate rally even when it goes as smoothly (touch wood) as it did yesterday. In the short term a successful launch was priced in. In the medium term it really isn't. Levels of 1250-1400 will seem a bargain in 12 months time as long as the broader risk environment recovers. I am flipping to overweight into this move and believe ETH could become the purest “risk on” trade in reaction to positive economic news in the future. BTC has been dragged lower as well, yet remains stuck in this all too familiar 18,500/22,500 range.

Broader risk markets consolidated for a second straight day, but ultimately the lack of a significant bounce following Tuesday's masacre saw a late sell off. It remains hard to see a significant recovery ahead of the long weekend.

The USD is cautiously probing higher without making any significant progress. The exception proving to be GBP. It is 30 years ago today that the pound crashed out of the exchange rate mechanism in a day that will long live in the memories. How apt then that it languishes just above 37 year lows against the USD as I write this morning. There seems little respite in the short term as the combination of bad news and momentum appears to be forming. A move sub 1.1400 feels nailed on and my charts don’t go back far enough to find any support sub there. For now, the move can't be fought.

The calendar is fairly light on data today with the exception of Eurozone CPI final readings. These are unlikely to provide any good news.

As a reminder the trading desk will be closed on Monday for the funeral of our Queen.

Levels to watch

CCY Pair Support Resistance EUR/USD 0.9880 1.0050 GBP/USD 1.1405 1.1610 ETH/USD 1250 1650 BTC/USD 17400 22600

