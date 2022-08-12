USD/JPY struggles for bids
The US dollar consolidates as traders reassess future rate hike moves by the Fed. A bearish RSI divergence and MA cross on the daily chart suggest the start of a correction. A short-lived rebound came to a halt in the supply zone around 135.40 which coincides with the 20-day moving average. A follow-up break below 133.00 indicates that the path of least resistance could be down. 130.50 at the origin of a bullish breakout in June is a critical floor, its breach may extend losses to last May’s lows next to 126.90.
EUR/GBP tests resistance
Sterling treads water as the market expects a contraction in the UK’s Q2 GDP. The latest rebound came under pressure near the support-turned-resistance at 0.8470 which sits on the 30-day moving average. A bounce off 0.8410 showed solid interest in keeping the single currency afloat. A close above 0.8470 would send the pair to 0.8520 where a breakout could prompt more sellers to cover their bets, laying the groundwork for a rally to June’ highs next to 0.8580. 0.8410 is the first support in case of hesitation.
S&P 500 pulls lower
The S&P 500 falls back over concerns that inflation is yet to peak. Divergence between the 20 and 30-day moving averages indicates an acceleration to the upside. The current recovery may have gained traction after a break above June’s peak at 4200. Along with medium-term bears rushing to avoid a squeeze, momentum buying may continue to support the index. May’s high at 4300 would be the next target. An overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback, If this occurs, 4150 is a new support level.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
