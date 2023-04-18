AUD/USD seeks support
The Australian dollar bounced after the RBA minutes showed that another rate hike was considered. On the daily chart, the price is still in a flag-shaped consolidation following its break below this year’s low of 0.6700. This might temper any bullish velleity in the short-term as the bigger picture remains downbeat. 0.6800 has kept the aussie in check with a spike suggesting a rejection of the upside. 0.6680 is the level to see if the bulls are ready to step in and offer support. Otherwise, the swing low of 0.6620 is a critical floor.
USD/JPY bounces higher
The US dollar climbs amid growing expectations of a 25 bp hike from the Fed in May. Sentiment has turned positive in the short-term with the pair achieving a series of higher highs despite choppiness. The greenback has secured a solid foundation above 131.00 then 132.00. A close above 134.00 may carry the price to the start of the March sell-off at 135.00 where stiff selling pressure could be expected. As the RSI drops back to the neutral area, 133.00 is the first level to see a follow-through. 132.00 is key in keeping the bounce intact.
GER 40 grinds higher
The Dax 40 steadies as investors remain optimistic ahead of earnings reports. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates an acceleration to the upside after a break above this year’s peak of 15700. Following a brief consolidation, the bulls are now pushing towards the all-time high of 16300 from January 2022 with the psychological level of 16000 as the first hurdle ahead. The rising trend line from this month’s bounce off 15500 offers dynamic support to the index with 15760 as the closest level to monitor.
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0950 ahead of Germany's ZEW survey
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.09500 in the early European morning. A modest downtick in the US Dollar seems to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major. Further upside in the pair hinges on the German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer elevated UK's pay growth level, fanning BoE rate hike bets. The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautious market mood.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Is faster Chinese growth good news?
Strong China data helped stopping the US oil selloff into the $80pb level, but the US equity futures didn’t really cheer up the news. A strong Chinese growth is excellent for French luxury brands – and also for many other companies across the world, but it also means a potential boost to inflation.