Notes/Observations

- Sturdy China economic data overnight shrugged off as Shanghai Composite led Asia selloff at -2.3%..

- Lackluster UK Aug retail sales that missed on MoM and YoY pushed cable (GBP/USD) to 37-year lows of 1.135.

- Risk aversion briefly accelerated leading to sudden bid of USD, following comments from China's Foreign Ministry that China will impose sanctions on Raytheon and Boeing's CEO due to US arm sales deal with Taiwan.

- European Central Bank officials continue to provides spots of color on timing of next rate cycle rotations as Poland Central Bank member Wnorowski stated the current cycle of rate moves may have ended in Sept. Hungary Central Bank Dep Gov said the bank was monitoring possible end of rate hike cycle.

- EU Logistics companies sold off in the wake of Fedex cutting Q1 outlook and withdraw FY outlook. Royal Mail and Deutsche Post heavily lower in early trade..

- Asia closed lower with Shanghai underperforming at -2.3%. EU indices are mostly lower by -0.2-1.7%, with bond yields higher. US futures are -0.9-1.3% in the red. Gold -0.5%, DXY +0.4%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI -0.3%, UK Nat Gas -10.6%; Crypto: BTC -2.1%, ETH -9.3%.

Asia

- South Korea Aug Unemployment Rate: 2.5% v 3.0%e.

- China Aug New Home Prices M/M: -0.3% v -0.1% prior.

- China Aug Industrial Production Y/Y: 4.2% v 3.8%e.

- China Aug Retail Sales Y/Y: 5.4% v 3.2%e.

- China Aug Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.3% v 5.4%e.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated stance that if sharp JPY currency (Yen) moves exist then would take necessary action without ruling out any options. Concerned on sharp one sided movements against JPY and to closely watch FX movements.

- RBA Gov Lowe testified and reiterated stance that Board expected that further increases in rates would be required to bring inflation back to target; not on a pre-set path.

Europe

- France Central Bank (BdF) released its quarterly economic forecasts which raised 2022 GDP growth forecast from 2.3% to 2.6% while cutting 2023 GDP growth from +0.8% to -0.5% (contraction). It saw 2022 inflation at 5.8% and 2023 inflation between 4.2-6.9%.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.13% at 410.10, FTSE -0.03% at 7,279.55, DAX -1.69% at 12,738.26, CAC-40 -1.40% at 6,071.73, IBEX-35 -1.01% at 8,004.17, FTSE MIB -1.11% at 22,117.00, SMI -0.45% at 10,698.10, S&P 500 Futures -0.86%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board fell futher as the session wore on; all sectors start the day in the red; less negative sectors include energy and financials; sectors among those leading to the downside are materials and real estate; transport subsector under pressure following guidance withdrawal from FedEx yesterday; reportedly Caixabank divests a €1.1B NPL portfolio; Capital to sell Pay360 to The Access Group; Softbank sells its stake in Kahoot! to General Atlantic; Mysale board recommends regecting offer from Fraser’s; focus on release of CHMP decisions later in the day; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deutsche Post [DPW.DE] -6.5%, Royal Mail [RMG.UK] -11.5% (Fedex results), MySale Group [MYSL.UK] halted (recommends reject takeover offer; Chairman resigns).

- Energy: Uniper [UN01.DE] -15%, Fortum [FORTUM.FI] +3% (German govt options on Uniper), Azelio [AZELIO.SE] -12% (rights issue).

- Healthcare: Astrazeneca [AZN.UK] +2.5% (trial data), Alzecure [ALZCUR.SE] +6.5% (trial data).

- Technology: Kahoot! [KAHOT.NO] +25% (stake sale).

Speakers

- ECB chief Lagarde stated that rate hikes sent signal that it would achieve its price target. Absolutely want to avoid second-round effects.

- ECB's De Guindos (Spain) stated that the key was to keep inflation expectations anchored and under control; expected that inflation would start to decline to an average of 5.5% in 2023. Reiterated Council stance that would be data-dependent.

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) reiterated stance that inflation risks are to the upside and assume more rate hikes coming. No strong signal yet of wage-price pressures.

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) member Wnorowski stated that the current cycle of rate moves might have ended.

- Hungary Central Bank Dep Gov Virag stated that inflation to continue to rise in coming months but near a turning point; monitoring possible end of rate hike cycle.

- Japan govt said to use ¥3.5T in reserve funds for economic measures. To cushion the impact of rising cost of living and to improve the nation’s medical system against the coronavirus.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao reiterated stance that China opposed US arms sales to Taiwan; It violated 'One China' principle.

- China PBoC reiterated stance to implement prudent monetary policy and to consolidate the foundation of the economic recovery. Have amply policy room.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD holding onto the bulk of recent gains. Risk aversion flows aiding greenback on reports of Chinese sanctions on US defense names. USD also aided by lower commodity prices amid global growth concerns.

- GBP was softer in the aftermath of weaker Retail Sales data for Aug. Dealers noted that cost-of-living crisis likely to hit harder in the coming months as the country would likely enter a recession. Pair below the 1.14 handle for its lowest level since 1985. Focus to turn to the delayed BOE rate decision set for Thurs Sept 22nd. Dealers note the MPC likely to hike interest rates by 50bps as recent data suggested it did not need to rush for more aggressive rate hikes.

- Korean Won currency was softer was softer as dealers suspected Korean authorizes of having sold USD for a second day.

Economic data

- (UK) Aug Retail Sales (Ex-Auto/Fuel) M/M: -1.6% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: -5.0% v -3.5%e.

- (UK) Aug Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: -1.6% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -5.4% v -3.7%e.

- (EU) EU27 July New Car Registrations: +4.4% v -10.4% prior (1st rise in 14 months).

- (ES) Spain Q2 Labour Costs Y/Y: 3.8% v 4.7% prior.

- (AT) Austria Aug Final CPI M/M: 0.0% v -0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.1% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Aug PPI Industrial M/M: -0.1% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: 25.2% v 25.7%e.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank TCMB Sept Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 36.7% v 42.0% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE):35.9 K v 36.4K tons prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Sept 9th (RUB): 14.56T v 14.42T prior.

- (IT) Italy July Total Trade Balance: -€0.4B v -€2.2B prior; Trade Balance EU: €2.5B v €0.8B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Aug Final CPI Y/Y: 9.1% v 9.1% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.3% advance; CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.5% advance.

- (IT) Italy Aug Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 8.4% v 8.4% prelim.

- (IT) Italy Aug Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 9.1% v 9.0% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): 113.2 v 112.3 prior.

- (CY) Cyprus Aug CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: 9.6% v 10.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2032 and 2062 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£B, £B and £B respectively).

- 06:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut One-Week Auction Rate by 50bps to 7.50%.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Sept FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: -0.5%e v -0.7% prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Sept 9th: No est v $553.1B prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Aug CPI Core M/M: 0.8%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 9.9%e v 9.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada Aug Annualized Housing Starts: 266.5Ke v 275.3K prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Int'l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v -17.5B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: -0.4%e v +0.1% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Sept Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 60.0e v 58.2 prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia July Trade Balance: -$0.1Be v -$0.3B prior; Total Imports: $6.5Be v $6.4B prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Moody's rating of Greece).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 16:00 (US) July Net Long-Term TIC Flows: No est v $121.8B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v $22.1B prior.