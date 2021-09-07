The USD continues to trade inside of this mid-term bearish structure since it broke with the 98.20 level 2 weeks ago on Jackson Hole Friday. USD traders know that the 91.70 is a BIG level historcally and it will act as magnet as well as a massive support.
It'll be very hard to break for bears and here is where we could see some direction change for the short term.
Watch my daily watchlist to see how I'm playing this:
