USD/JPY hits major resistance
The Japanese yen steadied after July’s unemployment met expectations. A close above 138.80 has put the greenback right under last July’s peak at 139.40, hitting a 24-year high. A bullish breakout would attract more buying interests and resume the uptrend in the medium-term. In the meantime, an overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback as intraday traders take profit in the supply zone. Fresh selling as a last attempt by the short side might drive the pair lower. 136.30 is a key support to keep the momentum going.
AUD/USD sees limited rebound
The Australian dollar bounced higher after upbeat retail sales in July. Its previous failed attempt to clear the psychological level of 0.7000 led to a new round of sell-off below 0.6850. This is a sign that the bears may have regained control of the price action. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart may further weigh on sentiment. After the RSI sank into oversold territory, some bargain hunting tried to push back. However, stiff selling pressure could be expected near 0.7000. 0.6800 would be the next stop when volatility returns.
FTSE 100 breaks lower
Equities remain under pressure as investors brace for more aggressive hikes from central banks. The FTSE 100 lost its momentum as it came closer to the triple top (7650) from the daily chart. An initial fall below 7460 triggered some profit-taking. Then a break below 7400 invalidated the latest rebound and forced buyers to bail out. 7310 is the closest support and the RSI’s oversold condition may cause a limited bounce. The index could be vulnerable to another round of liquidation unless the bulls manage to reclaim 7500.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.