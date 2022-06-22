EUR/USD attempts to rebound

The US dollar finds support from higher Treasury yields. The pair saw strong support near May’s lows (1.0380). A surge above 1.0500 prompted short-term sellers to cover and paved the way for a rebound. This is a sign of robust interest in keeping last month’s rally intact. 1.0660 is former support that has turned into a resistance. Its breach would bring the single currency to the recent peak near 1.0770, which is the last hurdle before a meaningful recovery. On the downside, 1.0460 is fresh support in case of a pullback.

GBP/JPY to test peak

The Japanese yen weakens as the BoJ’s meeting minutes confirm its ultra-loose stand. The sell-off came to a halt at the psychological level of 160.00 where the pair first broke out in late May. The latest rally above 166.00 further trimmed the downward pressure. A break above 168.60 would put the rally back on track. The uptrend remains intact in the medium-term and the bulls may see pullbacks as an opportunity to jump in. 165.50 is the first support as buyers may wait for the RSI to drop back into the neutral area.

CAD/CHF grinds demand zone

The Canadian dollar recoups losses as April’s retail sales beat market expectations. The price action is hovering above the origin of a mid-April rally around 0.7400. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the liquidation momentum, and in conjunction with a demand zone, sellers could be taking some chips off the table. A rebound will need to clear 0.7580 before it could gain traction. Otherwise, a fall below 0.7400 may trigger a new round of sell-off towards 0.7300.