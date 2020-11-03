The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point at 6.6957 today vs last close 6.6915.
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland, the current known as CNY which differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from inter-bank dealer.
AUD/USD Price Analysis ahead of RBA: 15-min bullish reverse head and shoulders
AUD/USD is on the verge of a bullish extension ahead of the RBA today. Bears, on the other hand, will be looking for opportunities from resistance. AUD/USD is holding at a monthly support structure and some upside is to be expected prior to a continuation of the downside correction of the monthly bullish impulse.
USD/JPY: Snaps three-day uptrend despite cautious optimism over 2020 US elections
USD/JPY stays depressed after stepping back from one week high. Risks remain mildly bid following upbeat PMIs, increasing odds of a blue wave in America. Off in Japan will join the pre-event trading lull to offer a boring Asian session.
XAU/USD’s rebound extends to levels near $1,900
Gold futures have appreciated $17 so far today, extending the rebound from last week’s lows at $1,860 to reach session highs at $1895 at the time of writing.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Buyers attack 200-day SMA above $37.00
WTI eases from the key SMA after refreshing three-day top. The energy benchmark registered notable recoveries after dropping to the May 29 low during the previous day. Even so, 200-day SMA, currently around $37.55/60, restricts the black gold’s immediate upside amid the bearish MACD signals.