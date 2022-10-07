The current chart of the USDCNH currency pair shows the development of the correction pattern - the primary zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ. This primary construction today looks completed in two parts out of three.
The last bullish wave Ⓒ seems to take the form of an intermediate 5-wave impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).
It is possible that the last intermediate wave (5) is currently under development. It may take an impulse form, or the form of an ending diagonal. The growth in this wave is likely to continue to 7.268.
The indicated level is the maximum, which was marked by the previous impulse sub-wave (3).
An alternative scenario shows that the currency pair may continue the correction wave (4) of the intermediate degree. It is assumed that it will take the form of a standard minor zigzag A-B-C, where wave A is the leading diagonal.
Using the Fibonacci line tool, we can predict the end of wave (4). Most likely, it will be at 50% of bullish impulse wave (3), which, according to statistics, is most often found in impulse patterns. Therefore, its end can be expected near 6.984.
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.