USD/CNH: The end of the bullish trend is expected near 7.400

In the long term, the pair may form a bearish double zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
On the current chart, we see the internal structure of the intervening wave Ⓧ. Most likely, it takes the form of an intermediate double zigzag, in which the first two parts are completed. That is, the final actionary wave (Y) is under development.
Wave (Y) may end in the form of a standard A-B-C zigzag near 7.400. At that level, third and fifth waves of the minute degree will be equal.
Alternatively, the minute fifth wave may be much shorter than in the main version. In the near future, market participants may observe the completion of this wave and a market reversal.
After the primary intervening wave Ⓧ is completed, we can observe the price drop and the development of the primary actionary wave Ⓨ.
The price, along with the wave Ⓨ going down, may fall to a minimum of 6.809, or even lower.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
