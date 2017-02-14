USD/CNH Steady Uptrend Intact

Despite the strong Chinese CPI (Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers), the USD/CNH has formed a strong zig zag pattern for possible uptrend continuation. US PPI (Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers) showed better than expected result and technically we might see a POC rejection. POC (50.0, order block, ATR low) 6.8377-6.8450 might reject the price towards 6.8855 and 6.9045. Ideally bulls want to see the price above EMA89 after the POC rejection. If the price breaks below 6.8230 we might see a bearish breakout towards 6.7895.