USD/CNH: Leading diagonal is close to the final

The USDCNH currency chart shows the formation of a double zigzag w-x-y of the cycle degree.
In the last section of the chart, the initial part of the actionary wave y can be constructed. It seems that it will take the form of a standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.
The first wave Ⓐ, which has the form of a leading diagonal, is under development.
The price in the last intermediate wave (5) may rise to 7.045. At that level, wave (5) will be at 100% of impulse (3).
Alternatively, the construction of the cycle intervening wave x is still in progress. It can take the form of a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
The primary intervening wave Ⓧ, which has the form of an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z), could have ended, and now the price is in the actionary wave Ⓩ.
Probably Ⓩ will take the form of a standard zigzag, as shown in the chart. Its end is expected near 6.652, where it will be at 61.8% of wave Ⓨ.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
